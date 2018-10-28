Health care law, social programs at stake in election

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says Republicans could try again to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, and demand cuts in Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security if they win enough seats in midterm elections in November.
With so much at stake, how can anyone still believe there’s no reason to vote next month?
In Pennsylvania and across the nation, Americans will vote for candidates for the Senate and the House of Representatives on Nov. 6. Republicans now hold majority control of both chambers. Democrats will try to wrest control in races for all 435 House seats and one-third of the 100 Senate seats.
For those who don’t think there is a reason to vote, McConnell’s comments on Obamacare and social programs should serve as a wakeup call.
McConnell last week called a failed 2017 push to repeal the health care law a “disappointment.”
Despite their dominance of Congress and the White House, Republicans failed last year to overturn former President Barack Obama’s signature health care law, known as Obamacare. McConnell called it “the one disappointment of this Congress from a Republican point of view.”
He said, “If we had the votes to completely start over, we’d do it. But that depends on what happens in a couple weeks … We’re not satisfied with the way Obamacare is working.”
Voters should see the Republican health care repeal effort as an attack on the middle class.
A successful repeal would jeopardize those now covered for pre-existing medical conditions under Obamacare and could raise the costs of health care for millions of Americans.
Obama’s landmark achievement has brought health insurance coverage to about 20 million Americans.
McConnell also blamed social programs, such as Social Security and Medicare, for the fast-rising national debt. The fact is the Republican tax plan favoring the wealthy is a major reason for increased deficits.
On social programs, McConnell said in an interview with Reuters, “Entitlements are the long-term drivers of the debt.”
Social programs that help the poor, the aged, the unemployed, veterans and the disabled are often referred to as “entitlements” in Washington.
The Treasury Department last week reported a 2018 budget deficit of $779 billion, the highest since 2012.
The report cited higher military spending as a reason for the increase and showed government revenues were flat after deep tax cuts pushed through late last year by Republicans, despite a growing economy and rising spending levels.
Republicans are seeking to repeal the health care law and slash vital social programs to pay for increased military spending and reductions in revenue because of tax cuts given to the rich.
Voters need to remember what’s at stake when they cast their ballots in November.
