Audrey Russo talks building partnerships to build regional economy

While making a presentation at the African American Chamber of Commerce’s October PowerBreakfast meeting, Oct. 19, Pittsburgh Technology Council President and CEO Audrey Russo mentioned that there’s a guy in North Point Breeze who created a tech company called Gecko Robotics that just got $7 million from investors that include Mark Cuban.

“His 40-pound robot climbs and inspects power plants. It goes places you and I wouldn’t want to—looking for cracks, leaks, collecting data. He didn’t come out of (Carnegie Mellon University), he went to Grove City College,” she said. “Now if you talk to him, he laughs because all the CMU grads want to come and work for him.”

Russo said in her 10 years heading the council, it has helped several companies like Gecko build their ideas. Like a chamber, it has members for whom it provides services, but it is focused on the technology sector and aiding it in five main areas: public policy advocacy; talent recruitment and retention; visibility; business development; and forming strategic partnerships. The latter, she said, was part of the reason she was there.

“What are the things Doris (Carson Williams) and I can work on together? What can we do better? And what should we maybe not do?”

Russo’s mission is to make Southwestern Pennsylvania the place where all people can prosper and build their ideas and make a difference. What matters, she said, is when her customers are successful, getting capital, making partnerships, beta testing products, getting contracts with large firms and, of course, getting investment.

“What can we do to accelerate more inclusiveness, creating paths for people who don’t currently represent the tech economy?” she asked. “It has suffered a lot around gender parity, African Americans not being represented. I’m not proud that we haven’t done better in 10 years—I want to see the needle move. I’m action oriented. I want meaningful outcomes.”

That’s’ why she said she is working with Community College of Allegheny County President Quintin Bullock, who was in attendance, on the talent issue. Even Silicon Valley is looking for talent. But, she said, Pittsburgh’s budding tech economy needs another kind of talent—seasoned executives, a lot of whom left the region when the economy was struggling.

“We need experienced executives who can take companies from nothing and grow them,” she said. “If you’re a founder, very often it’s someone else that takes the company to the next level and makes it soar.”

Another reason to support local tech startups—and to build partnerships—is the industry’s fragile nature. Google and Facebook can shut down in a heartbeat and not bat an eye.

“We’re outposts to them,” she said.

But there is an influx of 25- to 34-year-olds who are looking to make their mark.

“Currently 24 percent of the region is employed in tech—that’s as much as the steel business, and 33 percent of payroll is tech related,” she said. “Yet 70 percent of the investment in these startups comes from outside the region.”

But Russo said the commercialization robots is the region’s biggest growth opportunity, along with biotech spinoffs from Pitt.

“CMU has a ‘take 5 percent and go’ deal,” she said. “Pitt is working through that now—but their life sciences companies have a lot more regulatory issues to deal with, and there’s research tied to it. But if it comes to fruition, we might be thought of as the place that cured polio again.”

