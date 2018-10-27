Metro
Local African American community members speak out against “hate,” in Squirrel Hill mass shooting (video)

On the morning of Oct. 27, 2018, a gunman, believed to be Robert Bowers, 46, entered the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood and opened fire, killing 11 people inside. Pittsburgh police and other agencies later confronted the suspect and engaged in a gun battle, eventually apprehending the suspect. A public vigil was later held in Squirrel Hill, where the New Pittsburgh Courier spoke to community members and other vigil attendees. 

