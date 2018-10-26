White Supremacist Who Targeted And Killed 2 Black People In Cold Blood Is Arrested Peacefully

Two Black people were killed in calculated shootings by a white supremacist on Wednesday in Kentucky before the shooter was taken into custody without incident. The suspect was the latest white gunman to avoid any semblance of police brutality after being accused of murdering Black people in cold blood.
The shooting took place in broad daylight in a grocery store and its parking lot Jeffersontown, a suburb of Louisville.
“Jeffersontown Police Chief Sam Rogers said late Wednesday afternoon that a man walked into the busy Kroger location at 9080 Taylorsville Road, near the corner of Hurstbourne Parkway, and fired multiple shots at a man,” local news outlet WAVE 3 News reported. “The shooter then walked outside and fired more shots at a woman.”
The suspect, identified as Gregory Alan Bush, was confronted by an armed man in the parking lot, which is how investigators soon learned about the alleged motivation behind the shootings.
“One witness told WAVE 3 News that the shooter at one point said ‘whites don’t kill whites,’ the TV station reported.
Despite all the damning evidence and accusations from witnesses, Bush, a 51-year-old white man, was amazingly arrested without incident. Even more amazing, Bush was charged with two counts of murder and 10 counts of felony wanton endangerment — not a hate crime.
The people who were killed were not immediately identified.
Aside from the hate crime part, the scene was reminiscent of the Charleston church shooting in 2016, when avowed white supremacist Dylann Roof walked into a historic Black house of worship and shot and killed nine people. In that case, police arrested him gently and reportedly even served him Burger King while in custody.
Meanwhile, police continue to kill unarmed Black people with impunity. Just last month a white police officer entered an innocent Black man’s apartment and shot him to death in Dallas. The officer, whose arrest was delayed by days to afford her time to scrub her social media accounts and relocate, was only charged with manslaughter instead of murder.
47 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Botham Shem Jean, 261 of 47
2. Antwon Rose Jr., 172 of 47
3. Robert Lawrence White, 413 of 47
4. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 4 of 47
5. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 5 of 47
6. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 6 of 47
7. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 7 of 47
8. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 8 of 47
9. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 9 of 47
10. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 10 of 47
11. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 11 of 47
12. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 12 of 47
13. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 13 of 47
14. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 14 of 47
15. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 15 of 47
16. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 47
17. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 17 of 47
18. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 18 of 47
19. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 19 of 47
20. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 20 of 47
21. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 21 of 47
22. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 22 of 47
23. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 23 of 47
24. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 24 of 47
25. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 25 of 47
26. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 26 of 47
27. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 27 of 47
28. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 28 of 47
29. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 29 of 47
30. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 30 of 47
31. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 31 of 47
32. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 32 of 47
33. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 33 of 47
34. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 34 of 47
35. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 35 of 47
36. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 36 of 47
37. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 37 of 47
38. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 38 of 47
39. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 39 of 47
40. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 40 of 47
41. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 41 of 47
42. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 42 of 47
43. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 43 of 47
44. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 44 of 47
45. Stephon Clark, 2245 of 47
46. Danny Ray Thomas, 3446 of 47
47. DeJuan Guillory, 2747 of 47
