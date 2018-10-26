Introducing the New Pittsburgh Courier’s Women of Excellence Class of 2018

THE NEW PITTSBURGH COURIER’S WOMEN OF EXCELLENCE CLASS OF 2018
TIA BAKER
Founder and CEO, Crown Cut Concierge
SALOAM BEY
Founder & CEO, Credit Power, LLC—
Higher Power Homes Inc.
BETTY J. BRAXTER
Assistant Professor, School of Nursing, University of Pittsburgh
LAKEISHA “KI KI” BROWN
Media Personality, WAMO 100.1 FM—
Founder, Media Chicks Network
BRITTEE Y. CLAY
Mental Health Technician, United States Air Force
LORI CRISWELL
Office Manager, Office of Pa. State
Rep. Ed Gainey
LARAE CULLENS
Founder, Dream 2 S.T.E.A.M.—Program Developer, A Child’s Place Healthy Parenting Program
LATIKA DAVIS-JONES, PHD
Assistant Deputy Director, Allegheny County DHS
DEBRA P. DENNISON
HIV Capacity Building Coordinator, School of Public Health, University of Pittsburgh
MALESIA DUNN
Executive Director, PPG Foundation and
Corporate Global Social Responsibility
CHRISTIN M. DURHAM, MBA
Nurse Manager for the Primary Care Clinic, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System
MAMAR GELAYE
Senior Executive, GE Healthcare
VICTORIA A. GARNER
Public Relations and Fundraising Coordinator, PACE
MARITA GARRETT
Mayor, Wilkinsburg, Pa.
JUDITH K. GINYARD
CEO & Broker, JKG Real Estate Services, LLC
ARAINA R. GRAHAM
Owner, ARG Financial Services, LLC
MARSHA GRAYSON
Sole Practitioner, Grayson Law Firm, LLC
LASHAUNDRA HAMMONDS
Co-Founder, Hammonds Initiative—
Mail Handler, USPS
SHERDINA HARPER
Coordinator of Cross Cultural Programming, University of Pittsburgh
ALETA HEARD
Business Systems Analyst for Sr. Retail Shared Services, PNC Financial Services
REV. CARMEN HOLT
Lead Cytogenics Technologist,
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital
NIKKIA INGRAM
Founder and Executive Director,
Cultivating Resilient Youth
MINIKA JENKINS
Chief Academic Officer,
Pittsburgh Public Schools
DIANE JOHNSON
Senior Manager, Service Coordination Unit, Pittsburgh Mercy
CHERYL JOHNSON
Vice Chancellor for Human Resources,
University of Pittsburgh
SHEILA L. JOHNSON, PHD
Professor, University of Phoenix—
Recording Artist, EMG
NICHOLE KINDRED
Housing Management Representative, PHFA
VALERIE KINLOCH, PHD
Dean of the School of Education,
University of Pittsburgh
CLAUDIA M. KREGG-BYERS, PHD
Assistant Professor, School of Nursing,
University of Pittsburgh
REV. SHANEA D. LEONARD
Pastor, Judah Fellowship Christian Church
JANET K. MANUEL
Director, Human Resources and Civil Service, City of Pittsburgh
NICKEIA MASON
Program Manager, NEED
GRACE WANKIIRI ORSATTI, ESQ.
Law Clerk to Judge Dwayne Woodruff, Court of Common Pleas
DIANE POWELL
National Outreach Chair, Black Women For Positive Change
SIMONE QUINERLY
CEO, Quinerly Financial Group
Lanier Robertson accepting for
ALETA RICHARDS
Sr. Vice President of Coatings, Adhesives and Specialties, Covestro
BONITA L. RICHARDSON
Assistant to the President and Board of Trustees, CCAC
DIONNA D. ROJAS
President, Safe Space Communications
YASMIN SHAHEED
Chief Administrative Officer, HACP
M. SHERNELL SMITH
Associate Director of the Center of Student Diversity & Inclusion, CMU
SHAWNA SOLOMON
Fashion Stylist, Owner and Operator, Exotic Hush
KARLA STALLWORTH
School 2 Career Program Director, Oakland Planning and Development Corporation
DEVON TALIAFERRO
Program Coordinator and Community Engagement Specialist, Big Brothers Big Sisters
IRIS TOWNSEND
Manager of H.O.P.E.—Job Search Coordinator, Goodwill
RUTH WALKER
Student Services, Pittsburgh Board
of Education
FAWN WALKER-MONTGOMERY
Co-Founder & Lead Organizer, Take Action Mon Valley—Owner, Take Action Consulting
LENORE WILLIAMS
Sr. Vice President of Affiliate
Operations & Compliance, AURN
LINDA WILLIAMS-MOORE
Associate Dean and Director of
Student Life, University of Pittsburgh
ROWINEA WOOTEN
Administrative Assistant to the CMO, GNC
