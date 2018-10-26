Cecile Springer is 2018 Women of Excellence Legacy Honoree

The packed ballroom at the Wyndham Grand Hotel, Downtown, rose in unison and remained standing as Cecile Springer walked onto the stage. It was in amazing appreciation for the nearly 60 years of outstanding philanthropy and community engagement that Mrs. Springer has given to Pittsburgh and its residents. When Mrs. Springer was named president of the Westinghouse Foundation in 1978, she became the first African American female to head a major philanthropic institution in our region. Being named the Legacy Honoree at the New Pittsburgh Courier’s Women of Excellence 2018 reception is just one of many honors bestowed upon Mrs. Springer. It was our privilege to honor such a prodigious woman.

