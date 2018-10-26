4th Annual “IN THE BLACK” International Tour Returns to Atlanta

IN THE BLACK, the high-octane event that provides a unique environment for multicultural women to share insights, discover business strategies and build relationships returns to Atlanta this Sunday art the J.W. Marriott Buckhead.

IN THE BLACK created a national buzz during the past three years when thousands of business owners and entrepreneurs took over the nation to gather in their little black dresses for straight talk about what it really takes to start and operate a business. More than 8,000 women have participated in previous IN THE BLACK programs in over 30 cities worldwide.

For the fourth consecutive year, the tour is presented by The Coca-Cola Company’s 5by20 program, an initiative developed to empower 5 million women entrepreneurs worldwide by the year 2020. “We know that women are the pillars of our communities,” said Lori George Billingsley, Global Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at The Coca-Cola Company. “We strongly believe in investing in women to foster economic growth and sustainable development.” The tour is also sponsored by Office Depot/OfficeMax and Marriott International.

This international tour has repeatedly empowered thousands of aspiring entrepreneurs to launch their businesses, across every industry. This year’s tour will kick off at the headquarters of Odyssey Media’s strategic partner and tour sponsor Office Depot in Boca Raton, Florida, and will make stops in Newark, New Jersey; Chicago, Illinois; Hamilton, Bermuda; Washington, D.C.; Atlanta, Georgia; and London, England.

Featured speakers include: Mika Brzezinski, businesswoman, author and co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe; The Honorable Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor of the City of Atlanta, Pamela Macklin, Celebrity Stylist, Brand Consultant and former Fashion Director, Essence Magazine, and Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s First African American Female Combat Pilot.

In addition to the live events, the series will also feature dozens of virtual receptions across the U.S. on Nov. 15, 2018 with women arriving in little black dresses in homes, country clubs and neighborhood restaurants to network and view a recap of the onstage event.

To register for the IN THE BLACK tour or to attend a virtual reception, visit www.intheblacktour.com.

