This month, the American Cancer Society released the second edition of “What to Eat During Cancer Treatment,” providing more than 130 simple, easy-to-prepare recipes along with practical advice focused on a cancer patient’s specific needs, helping them cope with treatment-related side effects.

“What to Eat During Cancer Treatment” is cowritten by authors Jeanne Besser, oncology dietitian Barbara Grant, MS, RDN, CSO, and the American Cancer Society. Chapters are organized by seven common eating-related side effects of cancer treatment:

Nausea

Trouble Swallowing

Unintentional Weight Loss

Diarrhea

Sore Mouth or Throat

Taste Changes

Constipation

“A well-cooked meal brings comfort and nourishment when you aren’t feeling well,” Besser explains. “Soothing, healthy food can help sustain patients through difficult treatments. This expanded edition of ‘What to Eat During Cancer Treatment’ will help cancer patients and those caring for them create appetizing meals and snacks that will provide essential nutrition during treatment.”

“Its expanded content is based on years of experience working with patients, helping them navigate nutrition challenges they may face during the treatment process,” says Colleen Doyle, MS, RD, managing director of nutrition and physical activity at the American Cancer Society. “Each chapter’s recipes focus on a specific treatment-related side effect and while they are geared to a person who is undergoing treatment, others will enjoy as well.”

Each chapter begins with information on managing one side effect, based on evidence-based research and sound clinical experience. Symbols are used throughout the book to flag recipes that apply to more than one side effect, making the book a versatile resource for different phases and types of cancer treatment. The cookbook also includes extensive advice for caregivers, food safety precautions, answers to common questions, and guidance for eating and living well after treatment.

What to Eat During Cancer Treatment was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: