Natalie Madeira Cofield named 2018 Advocate of the Year by Minority Business Development Agency

Washington, D.C. The Minority Business Development Agency of the U.S. Department of Commerce has named Natalie Madeira Cofield, entrepreneur, philanthropist and economic activist as the recipient of the 2018 Advocate of the YearAward.

The agency’s Advocate of the Year Award is presented to an individual or organization that has demonstrated significant accomplishment in advocating minority business enterprise as an economic force in the global economy. The award is the highest level of recognition in the nation bestowed on a minority-owned business or firm by the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Cofield is the founder and CEO of Walker’s Legacy, the largest digital business platform for multicultural women, and the Walker’s Legacy Foundation, the organization’s nonprofit sister arm which is missioned to encourage entrepreneurship and financial empowerment amongst economically challenged women and girls of color.

“The Minority Business Development Agency is the only agency within the Federal Government whose sole mandate it is to ensure economic and business opportunities for minority communities. It is an amazing honor to be recognized for our work to empower multicultural women in business the nations most critical and growing economic driver,” said Cofield about the honor.

Recipients were honored at the Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week BusinessAwards breakfast and reception on Tuesday, October 16, 2018, during the 2018 National Minority Supplier Diversity Council conference programming in Austin, Texas.

The honor adds to Cofield’s list of recent recognitions including being named to the 100 Most Influential African Americans by The Root, the 100 Most Influential Washingtonians and a 2018

Women Who Mean Business honoree by the Washington Business Journal.

