Field Negro: You’ve got mail. Just don’t open it.

That old Gap Band song, You Dropped A Bomb On Me”, has been playing in my head all day. Sadly, someone decided to get all literal with the song, and tried to drop some bombs on some prominent members of the democratic party. Or, as trump and his minions call them: The enemy.

I don’t mean to make light of what happened today. There was an assassination attempt on two former American presidents, a first lady, a former attorney general, and two congresswomen. That is some serious ass domestic terrorism right there. Throw in George Soros, and CNN and you pretty much have trump’s enemies list covered.

I won’t dwell too much on the obvious. Everyone with half of a brain knows that trump and his reckless rhetoric is responsible for this act of terror. We all saw it coming, and we all knew that it was just a matter of time. Frankly, I am sure that there will be more to come.

trump read from a script today about unity and coming together, but you just knew that he didn’t mean it. He was reading that teleprompter like John Kelly was holding a gun to his head. It pained him to do it, because deep in his heart…..scratch that, he doesn’t have one. He had to have known that his rhetoric and hate speech against his political opponents created whatever monster it takes to build homemade pipe bombs and try to kill people you disagree with politically. You could almost see him making the political calculation in his head. How do I get this off the front page so that we can start talking about the terrorists coming with that migrant caravan again?

Over at FOX VIEWS and other right wing outlets, they are calling this a false flag operation. They are claiming that the dems did this to themselves to make it look like one of trump’s white nationalist buddies did it. The scary thing is that there are millions of trump supporters right now in this country who actually believe that theory I just told you about. Let that sink in for a minute.

“The full weight of our government is being deployed to conduct this investigation and bring those responsible for these despicable acts to justice.We will spare no resources or expense in this effort.”

Mr. President, they won’t have to look far.