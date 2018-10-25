Conner is hot, and the City League legends shall lead the way! (Oct. 24)

:10—Last week in this column you got the Class of 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees. The second and third group to go into the Great Hall are legends of the game. Len Gallo – West, Ray Hooper – South Hills, Frank Batista – West, Ralph McDaniel – Peabody and the legendary Irwin twins…Terry and Jerry. And, the champions that make the champions…the coaches of the city! Pat Carmack – Langley, Howard Bullard – Allderdice, and Joe Zeglowitch – Brashear and Oliver. (The final categories next week)

:09—Speaking of “The Great Hall”… Here’s some information I know you don’t know…I didn’t know…but, I am glad I know now! Good brother Jerome C. Wilson, a very proud South High Alumnus from the class of ’78, reminds us all that on a cold Saturday in 1977 the South High School Orioles put an old school beatdown on the Westinghouse…not so bullish…Bulldogs. As a matter of fact, it was a 22–0…run home…tell your mamma whoopin. The team and the coaches just celebrated the 40-year anniversary of the game. Well, as they say, every dog has its day…or not!!! You can lock this into your City League history book, that day the ‘House did fall. (“Romey-Rome”…We Good?)

:08—Another week has gone by when Lev Bell said he was coming back to the Steelers and yet another no-show. I know you know how I feel about the subject so here’s your “Top 5” inside the “Top 10” as to why Bell gets an Uber or Zipcar out of town. #5 – There’s no “I” in Team…Offseason and preseason, get all the money the law allows. But when the season starts…all hands on deck. #4 – James Conner has more than earned the spot…190-plus running and receiving works for me. #3 – The offensive line is clicking now with this rhythm. Leave it alone. #2 – you forget Conner is second only to Dorsett at Pitt. Trust me he’s the real deal; and, he runs people over! #1 – Loyalty means something, shouldn’t it? Conner’s here, Bell isn’t…

:07—BTW, while you were busy watching the offense get its act together, you didn’t see the defense putting the pieces of the puzzle together. Remember “The O” will come and go but defense wins championships!

:06—The Lakers came up short in their home-opener against the Rockets, Oct. 20. OK, yes, short and sweet…I – am – now – officially a LeBron man — he’s – a — Laker. I’m – a – Laker – man – that’s – how – it — works! Now shutup about it please! And this just in – losing to the Rockets 124–115 in the opener ain’t so bad.

:05—Dodgers and Red Sox got it started for World Series bragging rights on Tuesday, Oct. 23. I am a Yankee man after the Pirates’ tent folded, but I think Dodger Blue pitching gets this done in seven. If the Dodgers win, it’ll be their first World Series win since ’88.

:04—Your Pitt Panther football team comes off their bye week to take on the Duke Blue Devils in a Saturday, Oct. 27, 3 p.m. home kickoff. This is an important game that could help put Pitt in the bowl conversation. I think Pitt wins.

:03—Hail to Pitt a little more. The No. 6 ranked Pitt women’s volleyball team got set for a 2017 do-over with #21 ranked Louisville, and they beat them! I know you had no idea. Don’t thank me, that’s what I am here for.

:02—Congratulations and continued success to all the little league football programs in the area, with the exception of one bad situation, a great season had by all. To you volunteer coaches and volunteers, what you do matters. You may not see all the benefits now, but you’ve planted a seed for life.

:01—Your wait is over! Champions Live Sports and Entertainment Talk Show premieres Thursday, Nov. 1, at the Savoy Restaurant. Doors open at 5:30 – show starts at 6:30 till 7:30, free parking, free admission, eating and drinking required, VIPs and sports celebs every week, 50/50 and prizes, streamed live on YouTube and Facebook, premiere guests feature the 2018 City League Hall of Fame Class – 412-628-4856 for info.

:00—GAME OVER.

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: