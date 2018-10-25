Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’: ‘I’m Biologically White, I Feel It Through My Veins’

Treasure, who is 16 years old, may just be beyond the sunken place. In her mind, she said she truly believes she is white. Her appearance on the “Dr. Phil Show” saying just that has now gone viral.

The teenager said on the talk show that her hair was straight, she has a body like Kim Kardashian and she doesn’t “act” like Black people. In a bizarre interview, the child said, “It makes me feel good to put down African-Americans because it helps them stay in their place. I identify with the Ku Klux Klan because the way they believe is just so smart. White is right.”

She didn’t stop there.

“I know I’m a Caucasian because When I wake up in the morning I just have such a great life and that my hair is so perfect; my skin isn’t ugly; and I’m not fat also, which is also really African American thing,” she said. “So, like I’m just nowhere near like them, and plus they’re so thug and criminal — I can’t relate.”

When Dr. Phil tried to explain she was not white, Treasure ranted, “I know I’m biologically white, I feel it through my veins and through my blood. I don’t just think I’m white. I know that I’m white, there is no doubt in my mind.”

Watch below:

Clearly, this child is suffering with severe identity issues. Now she will be the laughing stock of the Internet. Hopefully, she will get the help that she seriously needs.

