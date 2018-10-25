Alma Speed Fox honored with the ‘key’ to the City

Forever known as a civil rights activist that helped change Pittsburgh—and she’s still going strong. Alma Speed Fox was honored with the “key” to the City of Pittsburgh, during a ceremony, Oct. 23. Fox gave examples of her early ventures into the civil rights landscape in Pittsburgh, greeted by smiles and applause. And as for the “key” to the city that she received?

“I’m going to use my key to open wide whichever door it is to help me get voters to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 6,” Fox said. “So that’s what I’ll be doing for the next two weeks…I hope that’s what you’ll be doing. It’s not hard. Just do it.”

