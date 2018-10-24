The prospect of arming officers in Pittsburgh Public Schools draws an emotional protest and 70 speakers

The Pittsburgh Public Schools board held a public hearing to listen to parents, students, community members and police officers testify about their stances on arming officers in the district. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource)
At a tense meeting about arming officers in Pittsburgh Public Schools Monday night, the head of the school police force changed his story from earlier this month about how many weapons officers had confiscated from students in district schools.
Additionally, Brown told the school board, roughly 70 speakers in attendance and others watching from a remote room that just two weeks ago, his officers confiscated three firearms from young men at a district football game.
Pittsburgh Public Schools Chief of School Safety George Brown Jr. was the first to speak at the public hearing. Brown made the original request to arm officers at a board policy committee meeting earlier this month. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource)
He used those reports to bolster his contention that the 22 officers on the district’s school police force should be armed — a move proposed in 2016 by the executive committee of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, which represents the officers. At the Oct. 1 policy committee meeting, the majority of school board members shared their disagreement with the proposed measure.