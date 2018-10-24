The prospect of arming officers in Pittsburgh Public Schools draws an emotional protest and 70 speakers

At a tense meeting about arming officers in Pittsburgh Public Schools Monday night, the head of the school police force changed his story from earlier this month about how many weapons officers had confiscated from students in district schools.

Pittsburgh Public Schools Chief of Safety George Brown Jr. told the school board on Oct. 1 that officers had not recovered any weapons from students in the schools. But on Monday, Brown waved a stack of reports that he said showed 20 times his officers have taken weapons from students in the district schools. He did not give a timeframe for the incidents. Additionally, Brown told the school board, roughly 70 speakers in attendance and others watching from a remote room that just two weeks ago, his officers confiscated three firearms from young men at a district football game. He used those reports to bolster his contention that the 22 officers on the district's school police force should be armed — a move proposed in 2016 by the executive committee of the Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers, which represents the officers. At the Oct. 1 policy committee meeting, the majority of school board members shared their disagreement with the proposed measure.

