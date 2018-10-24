Public Notices 10-24-18

PUBLIC NOTICE

OPENING OF THE SKYLINE TERRACE FOUR-BEDROOM SITE BASED WAITING LIST

Effective Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., the Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) will re-open the Skyline Terrace four-bedroom waiting list for all families that require, and qualify for, a four-bedroom unit.

Not all households will be eligible for a four-bedroom unit, as the age, gender and relationships of household members affect the number of bedrooms for which a household is eligible. Families of various sizes can qualify for four-bedroom units, but some restrictions apply. Families may have no less than one person per bedroom and no more than two persons per bedroom. Children of the same sex, under the age of 18, share a bedroom. Children of opposite sex share a bedroom until the oldest child reaches the age of three.

Effective Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 8:00 a.m., pre-applications can be submitted in person to the HACP Occupancy Department between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., mailed to the address below, or faxed to 412-456-5182. Pre-applications will not be distributed before 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. For information on the Skyline Terrace four-bedroom site based waiting list, please contact the Occupancy Department at 412-456-5030.

Position on the waiting list will be determined based upon the date and time stamp received once the completed pre-application is submitted to the Occupancy Department.

Persons with disabilities requiring accommodation to submit a pre-application can contact the HACP’s

Disability Compliance Office at 412-456-5282. For those that are deaf or hard of hearing, you can also contact HACP at TDD: 412-201-5384.

This event is for the Skyline Terrace four-bedroom site based waiting list ONLY and is completely separate from the HACP Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) and Low Income Public Housing Programs.

The Housing Authority

of the City Of Pittsburgh

Occupancy Department

100 Ross Street – 4th Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

