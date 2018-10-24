Religion
New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar (Oct. 24)

CHRISTIAN ARTS EXTRAVAGANZA
NOVEMBER 3—The Bidwell Presbyterian Church will present a Christian Arts Extravaganza on at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the church, 1025 Liverpool St. The program will feature a play, the comedy, “Deacon Willie’s Last Will & Testament.” Also, mime, praise dance, poetry, and music by the sensational “Voices for Christ.” Tickets are $20, and $10 students/seniors.  For more information or tickets, call 412-231-4663.

 

