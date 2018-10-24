Legal Notices – Estate Notices 10-24-18

Estate of RUTH W. SPEER a/k/a RUTH VAN ARSDALE WHALEY SPEER, Deceased of Aleppo Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, No. 02-18-05925. John C. Van Arsdale III, Executor, 111 American School Road, Harmony, PA 16037 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of GEORGE L. ROSTRON, Deceased of South Fayette Township, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-06080. Jeffrey J. Rostron, Executor, 3801 Grove Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044 or to TODD A. FULLER, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of CARMINE P. SEBASTIAN, deceased of Dravosburg, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania No. 02-18-06158. Angela R. Thompson, Executrix, 22 E. Welty Avenue, Dillsburg, PA 15479 or to ROBIN L. RARIE, Atty;, BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Estate of GEORGE H. COX, Deceased of Collier Township, Pennsylvania No. 05377 of 2018. PNC Bank, National Association, Executor, c/o Sharon Whitney,300 Fifth Avenue, 31st Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, and James J. Bowman,Executor, 429 Washington Avenue, Bridgeeville, PA 15017 or to AUBREY H. GLOVER, Atty; BRENLOVE & FULLER, LLC, 401 Washington Avenue, Bridgeville, PA 15017

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: