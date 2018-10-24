Employment Opportunities 10-24-18

Multi IT Related Positions

National Placement out of Allegheny County, PA. Ability to relocate to multi unanticipated sites as req’d. Min of either, BS degree & 5Yrs exp or in alternate MS W/1Yr exp. All degrees & exp may be in either Comps, Info Syst Bus, Eng’g or IT related field. Any suit combo of educ, training or expe accepted. See below for required skills:

Software Developer (ETL): Skills in Oracle, PL/SQL, Mainframe, Unix, Informatica & ETL. $99,944/yr. Ref# ETL–0218 GLX.

Software Developer (Facets): Skills in Facets, Crystal Reports, ETL, Informatica, SSIS and .NET. $99,944/yr. Ref# FCT–0218 GLX.

Software Developer (Sterling): Skills in IBM Sterling B2B Integrator; IBM Z/OS Mainframe; SQL; SAP; DB2; Java; & AS400. $99,944/yr. Ref# STL–0218 GLX.

Senior Systems Analyst (JD Edwards): Skills in JD Edwards; Enterprise One; OneWorld XE; World Soft; Visual C++; RPGILE; RPG/400; CL & SQL. $110,718/yr. Ref# JDE–0218 GLX.

Positions are FT/Perm 9-5, 40 hrs/wk. Sedn resume with ref # to Galax-Esystems Corporation, One Oxford Centre, 301 Grant Street, Ste 4300, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 or hr@galaxesystems.com. Galax-Esystems Corporation is EOE M/F/V/D.

Manager of Employee Relations

Port Authority is seeking a Manager of Employee Relations to under the general direction of the Director of Employee Relations, represents PAAC in activities involved in contract interpretation and administration, grievance, discipline, and mediation/arbitration cases with employees. Provides advice to managers, employees, and Employee Relations Representatives regarding the interpretation and implementation of various laws and agreements, including Port Authority’s company policies and procedures affecting terms and conditions of employment. Oversees the administration of Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA), attendance tracking and unemployment compensation. Direct activities of Employee Relations staff members and FMLA / Attendance Administrator within assigned operating locations.

Essential Functions:

•Represents management in all relations with employees, including participating in or coordinating with counsel to prepare for and present management’s position in hearings and arbitrations; advocates management and position in disputes with employee groups. Represents Port Authority in court proceedings, OEO, Unemployment and Workers’ Compensation hearings; gives deposition, as requested.

•Supervise and train Employee Relations Department staff members and FMLA/Attendance Administrator and conducts employee performance evaluations on a timely basis. Monitor department team performance measurements and provides feedback to team members. Fills in for staff members, as needed.

•Manage the mediation/arbitration process and acts as company arbitrator.

•Advise Employee Relations Representatives and respective management on the solution of cases in the grievance procedure and disciplinary actions. Ensures the staff conducts thorough and accurate investigations and documentation of grievances/disciplinary actions and that appropriate PeopleSoft system entries regarding and personnel actions are entered.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS degree in Industrial Relations/Labor Relations, Human Resources Management, or related field from an accredited school.

•Minimum of two (2) years supervisory experience.

•Minimum of five (5) years experience in the area of employee/industrial relations, including a minimum of three (3) years in a unionized environment.

•Knowledge of labor and employment laws.

•Professional, effective and interpersonal communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word and Excel.

•Good organizational skills.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

Preferred attributes:

•General Human Resource experience.

•Updated knowledge of laws governing human resource functions.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Holly A. Jenkins

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

HJenkins@portauthority.org

EOE

Chief Operating Officer

Port Authority is seeking an Chief Operating Officer to direct all aspects of bus and light rail operations and maintenance, service implementation, and delivery to ensure the provision of excellent, efficient, and safe transportation services for the public.

Essential Functions:

•With the CEO, sets vision and direction for long and short-range operations of all Port Authority service.

•Directs the development and implementation of all operations/maintenance programs and projects for bus and rail systems and equipment.

•Directs activities of the Operations Division senior management staff. Monitors performance and conducts annual performance reviews; initiates personnel actions.

•Develops Operations direct staff. Works with Human Resources to develop and implement succession plans and career ladders. Coordinates with Port Authority University on curriculum development. Coordinates with Safety officer/Department on development and implementation of overall safety and security plans.

Job requirements include:

•BA/BS in Business Administration, Transportation, Public Administration or a related field. Directly related experience may substitute for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of ten (10) years progressively responsible operations management experience, with at least five (5) years in a senior level position.

•Knowledge of and/or experience with transit technology including scheduling systems and vehicle technology.

•Experience in the administration and management of a budget for a complex organization.

•Experience working with a represented workforce.

•Strong customer service focus.

•Strong leadership skills.

•Professional and effective communication

Preferred attributes:

•Master’s degree in Business Administration, Transportation or a related field.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Inez Colon

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

IColon@portauthority.org

EOE

Assistant Manager of the Main Shop

Port Authority is seeking an Assistant Manager of the Main Shop to be responsible for assisting the Manager of the Main Shop in planning, directing and coordinating all transmission, engine component rebuild, body and paint repair programs, vehicle overhaul, activities and work functions for Port Authority’s bus fleet.

Essential Functions:

•Supervises and coordinates work assignments for engine, VOH, component rebuild and body and paint repair functions performed at Manchester Shop, including overtime work scheduled.

•Coordinates parts, materials, and supplies purchased with Shop Section Supervisors and Procurement personnel.

•Assists in implementing and monitoring standardized administrative programs and maintenance activities and procedures. Works with the Manager of the Main Shop to implement goals and maintenance performance standards in support of Port Authority’s goals, objectives and mission.

Job requirements include:

•High School Diploma or GED.

•Associate degree in Transportation, Business Administration, Vehicle Maintenance or technical field in a related area from an accredited school. Directly related experience may be substituted for the education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of two (2) years supervisory experience.

•Team player focused on achieving well-defined program goals and objectives.

•Professional and effective communication skills.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows.

•This is a Safety Sensitive position subject to all testing provisions under the Drug and Alcohol Policy, including random drug and alcohol testing. The person selected for this position may be required to be tested prior to being awarded the job.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Robyn Taylor

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

RTaylor@portauthority.org

EOE

