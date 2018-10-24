Bids and Proposals 10-24-18

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

OF THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed bids will be received in the Office Of The Chief Operations Officer, Room 251, Administration Building, 341 South Bellefield

Avenue until 11:00 A.M. prevailing time November 13, 2018 and will be opened at the same hour for the purchase of the following equipment and supplies:

Classroom Supplies

Musical Instruments

Interscholastic Athletic Supplies

General Information regarding bids may be obtained at the Office of the Purchasing Agent, Service Center, 1305 Muriel Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. The bid documents are available on the School District’s Purchasing web site at: http://www.pghboe.net/pps/site/default.asp

Click on Bid Opportunities under Quick Links.

The Board of Public Education reserves the right to reject any and all bids, or select a single item from any bid.

M. Jordan

Purchasing

We are an equal rights and opportunity school district

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 18-10

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

Fare Model Development and Related Title VI Fare Equity

Analysis Services

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of a single supplier to provide services in the development of a fare model to be utilized by the Department of Finance to set future fares and project future revenue levels. This fare model would incorporate current ridership, pricing and revenue data. In addition, the Agreement will provide for services related to meeting Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Title VI Requirement and Guidelines Circular 4702 as it pertains for any Port Authority fare change.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after October 19, 2018, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness category of PSITS; Professional Services, Information Technology Services or PSSC; Professional Services Software Consulting for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Jeff Faddis at (412) 566-5315.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 1:00 p.m., prevailing time, November 1, 2018 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, November 19 2018, at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

PROJECT BASED VOUCHER PROGRAM & GAP FINANCING FOR MIXED-FINANCE

DEVELOPMENTS 2018

RFP #600-33-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Project Based Voucher Program & Gap Financing for Mixed-

Finance Developments 2018

RFP #600-33-18

The documents will be available no later than October 15, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., November 2, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick –

Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Fl. Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

October 24, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP's has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

INVITATION TO BIDDERS

THE PITTSBURGH WATER AND SEWER AUTHORITY

ADVERTISEMENT

SEPARATE and SEALED BIDS for the following solicitation, will be received by the Office of Procurement, Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, 1200 Penn Ave., Second Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, until 2:00 PM Prevailing Time November 6, 2018. Bids must be received in the hands of and stamped in by a PWSA Procurement Officer in sufficient time prior to the opening in order for a bid to be considered.

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

DEBRIS REMOVAL FROM THE HOWARD STREET

DEWATERING PIT

PWSA PROJECT NO. PWSA107

All bids must be submitted in accordance with the solicitation that can be obtained by sending an e-mail to Charlene Juratovic at cjura

tovic@pgh2o.com. There will be no charge for the solicitation, as it will be sent via e-mail. All questions relating to the solicitation itself shall be directed to Jim Tracey, Fleet and Contract Administrator, via e-mail to: jtracey@pgh2o.com, no later than October 30, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

The dewatering pit, located at 1907 Howard Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15212, will be made available for inspection on Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. for all interested Bidders.

No Bid Bond is required. Successful Bidder(s) will be required to submit a Performance Bond, for 10% of the awarded contract value, within 10 calendar days of award notification. Failure to submit a performance bond within the time frame required may be cause for the PWSA to rescind the award. Performance Security(s) shall be accompanied by an appropriate power-of-attorney from the surety firm to the agent issuing the Security.

The Contractor must assure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sexual preference, sex, or national origin.

The Authority reserves the right to withhold the award of the Contract for a period of 90 days after the opening of the bids.

The Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids, and to waive any informality or minor irregularity in any bid or bids. The Authority also retains the right to investigate the qualifications of bidders prior to any award and to award contracts only to contractors who, in the sole judgment of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority, are qualified and equipped to properly execute the specified work.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

PROJECT BASED VOUCHER PROGRAM 2018 PHASE II

RFP #125-32-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Project Based Voucher Program 2018 Phase II

RFP #125-32-18

The documents will be available no later than October 10, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., October 31, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Chief

Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

October 18, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP's has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

INVITATION FOR BIDS (IFB) FOR

PAINTING OF VACANT UNITS AT VARIOUS HACP

LOCATIONS (LABOR ONLY)

IFB# 300-31-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

PAINTING OF VACANT UNITS AT VARIOUS HACP LOCATIONS (LABOR ONLY)

IFB# 300-31-18

The documents will be available no later than October 22, 2018 and signed, sealed bids will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. on November 9, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, at which time they will be opened and read aloud.

Parties or individuals interested in responding may download a copy of the Solicitation from the Business Opportunities page of www.HACP.org.

Questions or inquiries should be directed to:

Mr. Kim Detrick

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor, Suite 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116 Opt 1

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Dept.

100 Ross Street 2nd. Fl. Ste. 200

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

November 1, 2018

9:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP's has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

INTERPRETIVE SERVICES CONTRACT

LANGUAGE ACCESS PLAN

OCTOBER 24, 2018

Allegheny County Economic Development is soliciting proposals to provide affordable, professional language Interpretation and Written Translation services (referred to collectively as Language Assistance Services) to assist individuals with Limited English Proficiency (LEP) who are seeking or receiving services through the Allegheny County Department of Economic Development (ACED

The Request for Proposal is currently available on the Allegheny County Economic Development website at the following link: http://www.alleghenycounty.us/economic-development/bids/bid-notices.aspx

Proposals must be submitted by email to howard.schubel@allegheny

county.us, and sam.bozzolla@alleghenycounty.us, no later than 3:00 p.m. EST on November 14, 2018. Proposals received after this time will not be accepted. The County reserves the right to extend or postpone the date and time for RFP activities; in the event of a change, the information will be posted on the website at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/economic-development/bids/bid-notices.aspx

If necessary, the proposal may be hand-delivered, by the date/time above, to:

Howard Schubel

Chatham One, Suite 900

112 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

or

Sam Bozzolla

Chatham One, Suite 900

112 Washington Place

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

Please include an email address so an email confirmation may be sent acknowledging receipt of your Proposal. Please contact us (via email or by calling Howard Schubel at 412-350-1044 or Sam Bozzolla at 412-350-1194 if you do not receive an email.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on November 6, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Service Contracts for the following:

– Masonry

– Roofing

– General

– Security Systems

– Plumbing

– Fire Hoses and Extinguishers

– Concrete

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on October 15, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

OFFICIAL BID NOTICE

TOWNSHIP OF

UPPER ST. CLAIR

Sealed Bids will be received by the Township of Upper St. Clair, 1820 McLaughlin Run Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania until 9:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 11, 2018, and the Bids will be publicly opened and read thereafter in the Training Room in the Township Building at the same address for the following:

SANITARY SEWER VIDEO

INSPECTION

Please refer to www.twpusc.org /Business/Procurement & Bid Information, for details regarding specifications and Bidding requirements.

/s/Matthew R. Serakowski

Township Manager

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on November 6, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Service Contracts for the following:

– Elevators and Vertical Trans-

portation

– Boilers and Burners

– Chillers and Refrigeration

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on October 19, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

