NFL Player + Mom Talk Bullies on GA’s New Anti-Bullying Day

More than 250 community members, including educators and parents, will gather for a conversation around bullying as a social justice issue hosted by Ellen McCarty, Playworks Georgia Executive Director, and the Atlanta Super Bowl Host Committee Tuesday at the Center for Civil and Human Rights.

The event will highlight Playworks Georgia’s “Real Players Don’t Bully Campaign” which aims to prevent bullying and increase inclusion at elementary schools by empowering kids to be more empathetic and resolve conflicts on their own. More than 70 percent of young people report feeling left out or bullied at school each year. Every child deserves the opportunity to experience safe and healthy play every day.

This school year, the nonprofit part of the national Playworks organization, is ensuring that approximately 12,000 kids in 24 schools across Metro Atlanta and Clarke County/Athens receive safe and healthy play and social emotional skills through its evidence-based services. The campaign is supported by Google’s Be Internet Awesome, which promotes being kind online.

Ann Cramer, of Coxe Curry & Associates will moderate the discussion led by panelists Tyrone Dennis, detective, Atlanta Police Department, Erin Beacham, Education director, Southeast Region Anti-Defamation League, Taylor Pratt, principal, Bethune Elementary School in Atlanta and Ellen McCarty, of Playworks.

Following the discussion, Lawrence Sidbury, a former Atlanta Falcon and Dr. Diane Ross, mother of current NFL player Carlos Dunlap of the Cincinnati Bengals, will share their personal experiences with bullying from the player and parent perspective. Reginald Grant, an 8th grader at KIPP Ways Academy in Atlanta, will talk about conflict-resolution strategies that he learned as a Playworks Junior Coach. Speakers, current Playworks Junior Coaches and attendees will then transition to play recess games to promote and demonstrate the nonprofit’s core values – respect, inclusion, healthy play and healthy community.

Also, during the event from 9:30-11:30 a.m., Councilwoman Marci Collier Overstreet, on behalf of the City of Atlanta Mayor’s Office, will issue a proclamation recognizing Oct. 23, 2018 as Georgia Anti-Bullying Day and recognize October as National Bullying Prevention Awareness Month. The proclamation calls for citizens to learn more and join in dialogue to address and prevent bullying in all forms.

NFL Player + Mom Talk Bullies on GA’s New Anti-Bullying Day was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: