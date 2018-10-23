Mircalene navigated life in a new country, tensions with family and homelessness. Through it all, she has kept her childhood vow.

Mircalene Valcin’s biological father did not know of her existence until she was 17 years old.

She grew up on a farm in Cerca-la-Source, Haiti, with her stepfather and mother, the oldest of five children in the household. They were better off than some in the country, with food picked fresh from their gardens.

When Valcin was about 10, she became ill with what she suspected was yellow fever. She was turned away from an overcrowded hospital after waiting all day. Valcin said it is a common belief that knowing a doctor or a nurse at this hospital would have increased the likelihood of prompt treatment.

Her experience led to a vow.

“God, please, I’m not going back to the hospital, and I’m not gonna die,” she prayed. “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse so I can help myself and then help my family and others.”

A meeting with her biological father years later set her on a journey that brought her to the United States in 2013, where she is pursuing a nursing degree to fulfill her pledge.

