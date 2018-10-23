Enrollment at Cheyney, nation’s oldest HBCU, drops an alarming 38 percent

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The 14 state-owned universities in Pennsylvania are seeing enrollment fall by 4 percent this year, including a nearly 38 percent decline at Cheyney University outside Philadelphia.

Philly.com says the drop in the State System of Higher Education has left it with fewer than 100,000 students for the first time since 2001.

Enrollment has fallen for eight years, and only two schools didn’t see a decline this year, West Chester and Millersville.

Kutztown and Slippery Rock saw only modest declines.

Student numbers that peaked at nearly 120,000 in 2010 are now just over 98,000.

A system spokesman says one factor is an ongoing decline in the number of high school graduates in western Pennsylvania.

Cheyney, the nation’s oldest historically Black college, has 469 students this year, down from 755 last year.

