Dr. Robert L. Thompson honored at Healthy Start Gala

Jada Shirriel, CEO of Healthy Start Pittsburgh, called Dr. Robert L. Thompson “Doogie Howser before there was Doogie Howser. He entered college on scholarship after completing the tenth grade,” she said.

Dr. Thompson indeed received early admission to Morehouse College, graduating cum laude at age 19. He went on to earn his master’s degree in physics from the University of Pittsburgh, and he graduated cum laude from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in 1973. He became a teaching fellow at Magee-Womens Hospital and joined what’s known now as UPMC in 1976.

Shirriel told the hundreds gathered at the Omni William Penn Hotel on this Sept. 27 evening about Dr. Thompson’s long list of accomplishments, including serving as president of Gateway Medical Society from 1987-1990, medical staff president at Magee-Womens from 1991-1992 and 2007-09, president of the Allegheny County Medical Society in 1991, and honored with three resident teaching awards (1993, 1995, 2015).

Dr. Thompson also received the Ted McElroy award for the highest average in biochemistry in 1970, and the Goldsmith Award for highest grade point average in OB/GYN in 1972.

He served on the Healthy Start board of directors since the program’s inception in 1991, and as chairman from 1994-98. He retired from the board in 2016.

Dr. Thompson retired from clinical practice in 2015, leaving a legacy of excellence in clinical care, education and community service.

