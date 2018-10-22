What’s up with Lexington Technology Park? Community discussions development plans

Though still early on in the development process, the City of Pittsburgh and its Urban Redevelopment Authority are working to make sure the residents of Homewood and North Point Breeze are informed—and can inform them—about how the redevelopment of Lexington Technology Park into a new mixed-income housing and commercial site will proceed.

During a Sept. 27 meeting at the Carnegie Library’s Homewood branch, representatives from the mayor’s office, city planning and the URA—including Executive Director Robert Rubinstein—presented plans from the three remaining developers of the seven that initially responded for the residential part of the project.

Authority Real Estate Officer Julie Edwards told the 50 or so residents in attendance that funding for the 16.5-acre Lexington Technology Park site, a former Rockwell International manufacturing facility, would largely come from U.S. Department of Transportation grants and state tax credits.

Pittsburgh Councilman Rev. Ricky Burgess, who had previously outlined his thoughts on the development’s percentage of affordable housing, minority contracting, and density in a Sept. 10 letter to the community, said the project has the potential to be transformative.

“This should not be looked at as a project by itself,” he said. “It should be looked at as potentially transformational, with additional development going down Thomas Blvd. to Wilkinsburg, and along Lexington Ave. into Homewood. We want something that can spur continued development.”

Rubinstein presented the proposals from all three development teams, noting two had been revised based on community feedback from earlier meetings.

“The good news is all the housing developers are capable developers. We’ve worked with all of them. They all have the capability to pull off this development. So, at the end of the day, we’re going to end up with a quality development,” he said. “What we want from you is: what is that development? What are the principles you think we should take into account and ultimately present to the board?”

The first plan from Lexington Partners (Studio for Spatial Practice and Alliance Construction/Integrity Construction) would build 50 townhouses in 15 buildings and another 100 apartments in a single larger building. Of these, 125 would be for rent, 25 for sale. Seventy-five would be rented or sold at market-rate, and 50 would be designated affordable. The plan would also extend McPherson Blvd., North Lexington and Jonathan streets.

The Action Housing plan (with partners Martini Construction and 4080 Architecture/BCJ Architects) calls for 120 total units; 100 for rent, with all the rental units designated as affordable. It would also extend McPherson and North Lexington.

Beacon Communities Development/Ralph Falbo Inc. (with Desmone Architects and Mistick Construction) was the only firm that also submitted a proposal for the commercial parcel. Its housing plan calls for 176 units; 148 for rent, 28 for sale. Of the rental units, 95 would be market-rate and 53 affordable.

George Moses, past president of the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, said he wouldn’t endorse any of the plans until he gets more details on the finances and subsidies.

“I’m not sold on any of them yet because they didn’t get enough information about the numbers,” he said. “The numbers drive everything.”

Real Estate Broker Judith Ginyard said the meeting was informative, but she still has questions about the density, how it blends in with the surrounding neighborhoods, and increased traffic.

“The residents aren’t against development,” she said. “They want responsible development. And they want a transparent and equitable process.”

