On Monday, Former House Minority Leader and Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate will vote early at the South DeKalb Mall polling location. Alongside her sister, brother, nieces and nephews, Abrams will cast her ballot for Democrats across the state at The Gallery at South DeKalb Mall at 11 a.m.

During the three weeks of in-person early vote and up until Election Day, former House Democratic Leader and Democratic nominee for Governor Stacey Abrams will make stops across our state on the “We Are Georgia – Our Voices. Our Votes. Our Time” Bus Tour.

Stacey Abrams to Vote Early in DeKalb County was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

