Mt. Ararat Community Activity Center 20th Annual Recognition Dinner

THE MOUNT ARARAT COMMUNITY ACTIVITY CENTER held its 20th annual Community Recognition Celebration at its new activity center on North Negley Avenue, Oct. 5. Pictured above are Denise Williams Head, executive director of the Activity Center, Delores Edwards, who accepted the award on behalf of her father, Deacon Earnest Edwards, and Deborah Rutherford. (Photos by Courier Photographer Marlon Martin)
HAROLD HAYES, of KDKA-TV fame, is a board member of the Mt. Ararat Community Activity Center.
MT. ARARAT PASTOR DR. WILLIAM CURTIS was an honoree, pictured with Denise Williams Head.