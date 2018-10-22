Letter to the Editor: Discuss air quality issues in Pittsburgh

Dear Editor:

As residents of Pennsylvania, our right to clean, pollution-free air is being violated. Prolonged exposure to poor air quality can result in premature births, increased risk of cancer, and stunt lung development in children amongst a multitude of other ailments that can impact one’s quality of life or even result in death. Allegheny County is in the top 2 percent of counties in the United States that are at risk for cancers linked to poor air quality. With alarming reports like these, can we honestly say that the government is working with the best interest of its residents? Or is the government more interested in satisfying the needs of big businesses?

This letter is a call to action to have County Executive Rich Fitzgerald and the Allegheny County Health Department hold industrial polluters accountable to the utmost degree. The Allegheny County Health Department has failed to enforce the Clean Air Act. Half of Allegheny County’s largest polluters operate without valid clean air permits. This is unacceptable and needs to be addressed immediately. I urge County Executive Rich Fitzgerald to hold to a town hall meeting to discuss the air quality issues in Pittsburgh.

Bryan Tatum

PennEnvironment

Pittsburgh

