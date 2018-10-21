(NNPA)—Feminism began innocently enough as the pursuit of women having full equality and participation in American life, including the right to vote, equal pay, and inclusion in the workplace.

Black women, historically, have never been included in this radical movement; it has been predominately comprised of white middle class women, but I digress.

But this modern-day radical feminism has devolved into a movement that is doing more harm to women than good. One need only look at the buffoonery this movement undertook in its attempt to defeat Brett Kavanaugh’s ascension to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Christine Blasey Ford accused Judge Kavanaugh of raping her when he was 17 years old. There is absolutely no evidence or corroboration to prove Ford’s allegation; despite this, women and weak-kneed men lost their collective minds.

To further complicate matters, this issue of rape got hi-jacked by the idiotic “Me Too” movement; which is simply another George Soros-financed radical movement.

Let me emphatically state that women do NOT have a “right” to be heard! What is the source document for this alleged right? It’s not in the U.S. Constitution. It’s not part of any existing federal, state or local law. So, just like Ford’s charges against Kavanaugh, this “right” to be heard is without basis.

Nor do women “deserve” to be heard. On what basis do these women “deserve” to be heard? Simply because they are a female? I don’t think so!

Women do have the right to be heard by a jury of their peers if they have evidence to prove they have been raped or otherwise aggrieved!

So, if they do decide to step forward with allegations, they must provide evidence and be willing to have their evidence challenged in a court of law and yes, even before the U.S. Senate.

One is not presumed to be telling the truth simply because they assert they were raped and they are female.

Hillary Clinton stated in a tweet, “every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported.” She obviously forgot to issue the disclaimer, “unless you are an accuser of her husband, Bill Clinton.”

So, let me make sure I understand this, alleged survivors of rape “deserves to be heard, believed and supported.”

Who should hear them? A total stranger like all the senators who are being accosted in senate elevators and told they must listen to them? Who should believe them? A total stranger who is approached by an alleged survivor and told they must believe them even though they don’t know them? Who should support these alleged victims? The government, the church, or the local fraternity? Who?

Who walks up to a total stranger and says I am a rape survivor and you must listen to my story, believe me, and then show your support for me? Huh?

Oh, I forgot, Soros-backed, paid, professional protesters believe in walking up to total strangers and saying, “Hey, I have been raped.” Just wanted you to you to know.

Does rape happen? Of course. Do some women lie about being raped? Of course. Must I believe a woman simply because she makes an allegation of being raped? Of course not.

And this is where the breakdown in civil discourse begins to disappear.

This whole “me too” charade has nothing to do with respect for women and equality for all; but has everything to do with the total emasculation of the male species. Period.

Young girls are being taught and force fed that they don’t need a man in their lives; not even their sperm because now we have artificial insemination.

Girls are being taught that they can do everything a man can do and there are no longer any differences between the sexes; that these supposed differences where artificially contrived by the old white male patriarchy system as a means to marginalize and control women.

Well, to my liberal friends, you don’t have the authority to unilaterally change the U.S. Constitution simply to advance your leftist agenda. If you don’t like the laws on the books, maybe you should work with the congress to change the laws; not just make allegations and expect people to automatically give you the benefit of the doubt.

I think it is totally idiotic to think that men must subjugate their presumption of innocence in order to make women “feel” good and believed.” I will not play these silly mind games to placate these radicals.

We have a well-established system of jurisprudence in our country that has worked pretty good for us, despite some blemishes. We, as a nation, cannot afford to allow our legal system to become tainted with this radical form of feminism under the guise of making women feel good.

I am reminded of the sex scene in Monsters Ball with Billy Bob Thornton and Halle Berry. Right before they engage in their notoriously hot sex scene, Berry looks passionately into the eyes of Thornton and sensuously asks, can you make me feel good?”

So, the moral of the story is; whenever you ask someone to make you feel good, someone is gonna get screwed!

(Raynard Jackson is founder and chairman of Black Americans for a Better Future (BAFBF).

