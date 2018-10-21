Community Center Inc. Vintage Gold ‘Prom’ Gala (Debbie’s Lifestyles Photos Oct. 17)

When most people hear the word prom they think about the formal celebration held at the end of your senior year in high school. For the members and friends of Allen Place

Community Services Inc., a prom takes on a new meaning. Jerry Allen, co-founder of Allen Place Community Services Inc., says in their world PROM stands for Partnership Reaching the Organization Mission. This year the 2018 PROM Gala was held on Sept. 23 at the Marriott City Center with a theme of “Building a Culture of Health in the Church and Community.”

With Winifred and Frank Torbert as mistress and master of ceremonies, more than 200 guests enjoyed a great evening where honorees, staff, volunteers and sponsors were recognized for their strength, support and dedication to Allen Place Community Services. You can’t have a prom without music and Walt Maddox was on board with a tribute to Sam Cooke, also the Southern Comfort Band provided great end-of-evening dance music.

This year’s distinguished Community Service Awards were presented in the following categories—Lifetime Achievement Awards recipients: Bernice Brady, Beatrice Coleman, Saundra Goggins, Alethia Hamm and Amy Stephenson. Darlene James received the Service Excellence Award and Rev. Glen Loper received the Humanitarian Award. The Community Health Champion Award Recipients included: Ruth Bass, Barbara Crosby, Linda Fleming-Heath, Debra Hockett, Michelle Jones, Wilma Keys, Harry Manley and Jessica Wimbush. Jerry and Milton Allen said lives are being changed by the virtue of the hard work and dedication of Allen Place PROM Honorees promoting health initiatives in our diverse and most vulnerable communities.

No prom king and queen this year, but taking home the awards for best dressed was 106-year old Beatrice Coleman in a beautiful cream colored gown and Linda Scott in blue and rhinestones. The gentlemen were very dapper and the prize winners were Julius Wright in a navy blue velvet evening jacket and Willie Singletary Sr. who knocked it out of the park with his red suede shoes.

