We have come too far to start over! (Oct. 17)

This week’s column is the result of a gospel song I heard this week. The title of the song is the caption of the column above, “We have come too far to start over!”

The daily newsprint and TV saturate the readers and viewers with a multitude of negatives that occur in our neighborhoods, families, churches, schools, politics, national and local, etc. There are untold numbers of readers and viewers that agree with me who often state, “What has happened to us as we attack, kill, and rob each other,” and then ask, “Are we worse off than we were 40 years ago?” Have we forgotten the 1960s when we marched, boycotted, advocated for sophisticated voting?

Has the God we serve forsaken us, or grown disgusted with us? Do you remember the phrase in the Bible, “No more water, but fire next time?” God did not bring us this far to leave us. It is imperative that we don’t become so disgusted that we talk about giving up, losing faith in our God or ourselves. It is important that we focus on the opening statement, “We have come too far to star over.” Allow me to highlight how far we as a people have come.

There was a period of time when it was forbidden by law for Blacks to learn how to read or write under the extreme penalty of death. However, we risked death by learning how to read and write and built institutions of higher learning and churches. History is replete with Black inventors, male and female, architects, medical achievements, etc. Professional sports, players, coaches, and even owners as well. Blacks occupy the positions like college presidents, senators, governors, commissioners of fire and police departments, and even President of the United States, Barack Obama. There are a lengthy number (not nearly enough) of Black men and women who have achieved the status of millionaires.

It’s imperative that I remind you of those that stabilized the families, not names that are nationally-known. Daddy, momma, granddad, grandma, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, etc. These persons instilled in us race pride, self-pride, love, and responsibility. The absolute belief that we can do anything but fail, yes they were the rock that stabilized THE BLACK FAMILIES.

Yes, there is trouble in the land, but there has always been trouble. However, as you have just read a partial list of our accomplishments, “WE HAVE COME TOO FAR TO START OVER.”

(Louis “Hop” Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

