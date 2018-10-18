Simple steps to stay healthy during cold and flu season

(BPT)—With cold and flu season just around the corner you might think there isn’t much you can do to prepare for the inevitable aches and achoos. A few small changes in your routine and at home can go a long way toward keeping you and your family healthy all season long.

Tidy toilet bowls

The toilet can be a breeding ground for bacteria, but instead of slipping on the rubber gloves and scrubbing with a grimy brush, consider ContinuousClean from Kohler. This factory-installed system housed in the toilet tank dispenses a consistent dose of cleaner during each flush. Simply place your preferred cleaning tablet in a compartment, choose a cleaning setting and let the system go to work. You don’t have to lift a finger.

Launder towels and linens

Washing linens regularly helps eliminate germs and viruses while cleaning off dirt and grime. This is especially important when someone in the house is sick because it prevents the spread to others. For frequently used and potentially shared items like bed sheets and bath towels, be sure to wash in hot water or use the sanitize setting. Follow this by drying using the high-heat setting in order to kill any microorganisms.

Disinfect household hotspots

Doorknobs, cabinet handles and light switches are frequently touched by everyone who lives in your home. That means any dirt, bacteria or germs on their hands will get transferred to those surfaces and onto the hands of the next person who touches them. To prevent this spreading and keep family members healthy, wipe down common surfaces with a disinfectant wipe. It takes just seconds to do but can make a big difference.

Clean hands

Regularly washing hands is one of the best ways to eliminate germs and prevent illness. All family members should scrub up every time they use the bathroom to keep fingers fresh and surfaces clean. For easy hand-washing, use the Kohler Touchless Foaming Soap Dispenser. Simply hold your hand under the spout to dispense soap automatically. A 20-second lighted timer lets you know how long to lather, which is not only the recommended hand-washing time from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but also a helpful guide for kids.

Self-care

Getting proper rest and nutrition is essential to maintaining a healthy immune system that fights off the germs and viruses that increase during cold and flu season. To prioritize these two essential steps, consider meal planning and creating a regular bedtime routine. By meal planning weekly you stock your fridge with healthy home-cooked foods. At night, create a routine with relaxing activities like bathing, reading or meditating. Set a daily alarm if necessary on your phone to remind you when it’s time to start your bedtime routine so you don’t put it off.

These four simple steps will help keep your home clean and your family healthy. That way you can enjoy the best of the season, without the runny noses and raspy voices.

