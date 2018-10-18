Should there be armed police in Pittsburgh Public Schools?

Three weeks ago, while taking part in a Pittsburgh Public Schools board workshop on the possibility of arming his officers, PPS police Chief George Brown listened as three school board members and a representative from the American Civil Liberties Union either implied—or said directly—that if his officers were armed, they would shoot students, most likely Black students.

Chief Brown is African American, as are many of his 22 officers, half of which also serve as municipal officers outside the city and all of whom went through police academy training and are weapons-certified.

In an exclusive interview with the New Pittsburgh Courier, Oct. 15, Chief Brown said some of the board members are intentionally conflating incidents like the East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld shooting of Antwon Rose II with armed school police protecting students and staff from an outside threat—an “active shooter” incident. That is why he wants his officers in Pittsburgh Public Schools armed—to protect the kids.

Though six of the nine board members have already said they will not support a policy change that would allow arming school police, they won’t formally vote on it until Oct. 24. But before they do, the public will be allowed to address the board at a hearing at 6 p.m., Oct. 22, at the Board of Education building on South Bellefield Avenue. Chief Brown will use one of the three-minute slots made available to the public to make what he said would be an “eye-opening presentation.”

“They need to know some things. I’m asked to set up security programs of districts all the time. I was just up in Grove City making a presentation to 30 school districts and got a standing ovation,” he said. “But at home, I get this. I don’t think I’ve ever heard of another organization insulting its employees like that.”

Recalling the Parkland, Fla., shooting where an armed policeman cowered outside instead of confronting shooter Nicholas Cruz before he allegedly killed 17 people, Chief Brown, a former U.S. Marine and 29-year veteran of the district’s security department, said his officers would not do that—they would do their job.

“That’s my biggest fear, that they would try to stop it unarmed. That’s what I’m afraid of,” he said. “Because that’s how much they care about these kids.”

Chief Brown told the Courier that most of his officers are coaches and they spend a lot of time with the students. In some instances, they’ve even driven parents, who don’t have cars, to visit their kids in the hospital when they’d been hurt. And along with being fully trained police officers, they’ve received, and continue to receive, additional mediation training.

“They’ve had de-escalation and mental health training, and there haven’t been any excessive force incidents,” he said. “We’re getting much better with restorative practices, and this year we’ve had 91 fewer arrests than last year. We’re trying to clog up the pipeline to the penitentiary.”

Another reason he wants his officers armed is that, in an active shooter situation where the city police are relied upon to muster a response, his men would be a liability—they’d have to be protected too, he said. And it doesn’t have to be a Parkland or Columbine-scale assault.

“What do you do if you see a kid running up to the door, and he’s being chased by someone with a gun,” he asked. “And then there’s guns in the school. At the workshop, I guess I was nervous, but I misspoke when I told the guy from the ACLU we hadn’t confiscated any guns in the schools. We have—and on Oct. 22, well, I can’t tell you how, but I’ll show them proof.”

Chief Brown said he respects the school board and whatever decision they make on Oct. 24.

“If they decide we stay unarmed, we will, and we will continue to get the training to help these kids,” he said. “And I will continue to try and change that mindset. If they have a plan (for countering a school attack), I hope it’s one that lets us survive.”

