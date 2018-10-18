Penn Hills Indians…undefeated at 8-0 in football

With two regular season games remaining, the Penn Hills Indians are a perfect 8-0 (5-0 in conference) after crushing Shaler, 52-7, on senior night, Oct. 12. Penn Hills is at Baldwin, Oct. 19, and at North Hills, Oct. 26. Courier photographer Andre Swinton Jr. captured all of Penn Hills’ highlights.

