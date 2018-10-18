Guest Editorial: Oppose those rejecting taking on climate change

President Donald Trump has rejected climate science and climate policy.

Trump has mocked the science of human-caused climate change and vowed to increase the burning of coal.

In June 2017, Trump decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. This decision was short-sighted and scientifically wrong.

The landmark global agreement is aimed at combating climate change by taking actions and making investments needed for a sustainable low carbon future. The Paris Agreement brings all nations into a common cause to combat climate change and increase support to assist developing countries. Trump has ceased the participation of the United States in the Paris Agreement.

The timing of the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris Agreement could not be worse.

A new landmark United Nations scientific report portrays a far more dire picture of the immediate consequences of climate change than previously thought and says that avoiding damage requires quickly transforming the world economy.

The UN report said that in order to prevent 2.7 degrees of warming by 2040 and the food shortages, coastal flooding and wildfires the warming would bring, greenhouse pollution must be reduced by 45 percent from 2010 levels by 2030. The report conceded that such a rapid transformation of the world economy may be politically unlikely.

We don’t have to wait until 2040 to see the impact of climate change.

Scientists say there is increasing evidence that a warming world produces stronger hurricanes.

Hurricane Michael is the strongest storm to hit the Florida Panhandle in 167 years of record-keeping.

Algernon Austin, the former director of the Economic Policy Institute’s Program on Race, Ethnicity and the Economy, says African Americans and Hispanic Americans may not be the most visible advocates for addressing climate change, but these communities are among the most concerned in the United States.

He noted that a 2013 Pew Research Center survey found that about 8 in 10 in those ethnic groups agreed that the earth has been warming. Among whites, only about 6 in 10 shared similar views. A majority of Hispanics and Blacks attributes climate change to human activity compared with only 41 percent of whites.

Climate change has a disproportionate effect on African Americans and Hispanic Americans because they tend to live in places that are worst hit by the effects of climate change; poor communities are also more vulnerable.

“For African Americans, exposure to pollution from the use of fossil fuels in vehicles and power plants, and the pollution’s aggravation of the high rate of asthma in black communities seem to be important factors behind interest in addressing climate change, “ said Austin in an op-ed in the New York Times.

“Latinos and African-Americans have taken the lead on recognizing the need for the country to address climate change,” he added.

“But they see a need for the problem to be addressed at the federal level through the use of cleaner energy, energy efficiency and better regulations. As populations that are disproportionately low-income, many of whom can barely make ends meet, solutions that would increase their energy costs would be too much to bear,” Austin said.

The Trump administration and conservatives have rejected climate science.

“Carbon taxes are political poison because they increase gas prices and electric rates,” said Myron Ebell, who heads the energy program at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, which led the Trump administration’s transition at the Environmental Protection Agency.

Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group funded by libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch, has campaigned against politicians who support a carbon tax.

Climate change should be a campaign issue. But not the way the Koch brothers see it.

In this November’s midterm election, voters should oppose politicians who reject climate science and the need for serious policies to address the perils.

(Reprinted from the Philadelphia Tribune)

