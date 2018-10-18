$38,000 in scholarships awarded to Pittsburgh families

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that Bridge Educational Foundation announced $38,000 in tuition scholarships to local families through the Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) programs. Braskem, Amber Woods, UnitedHealthcare Community Plan, and Waste Management donated the scholarships through a public-private partnership the EITC creates for Pennsylvania businesses. Allegheny County State Senator Wayne Fontana and state representatives Jake Wheatley and Anita Kulick attended the event on Sept. 28 to show their support for Pennsylvania’s educational scholarship programs and the local schools.

Scholarships will benefit children attending the host school, St. Benedict the Moor, as well as Campus School at Carlow, St. Malachy, St. Raphael and Training Wheels Pre-School.

Students, families, and school officials attended the event to thank the donors for the scholarships. During the scholarship presentation St. Benedict the Moor students used the opportunity to ask the visiting business executives and lawmakers questions about their careers and education.

During brief remarks and the student-led question-and-answer session the business executives and Senator Fontana and representatives Kulick and Wheatley offered their applause for the local schools, students and the educational tax credit programs.

Natalie Nutt, executive director of the Bridge Educational Foundation, said: “Our donors participate in the EITC program because it allows their companies to give back to the communities where they work and live and simultaneously helps to provide educational opportunities to their future workforces.”

“Braskem is proud to continue supporting the education of our young citizens in Pittsburgh through the Bridge Educational Foundation. We hope these scholarships enable and inspire the students to advance their education ambition and further their career aspirations,” noted Raj Krishnaswamy, Director of Innovation and Technology, Braskem America, in a news release.

“Amber Woods is proud to partner with the Bridge Educational Foundation to provide scholarship opportunities to families in Allegheny County. Providing strong educational opportunities for the children of Pennsylvania is a key to our state’s future growth and prosperity. I commend the elected officials present today for supporting this public-private partnership,” remarked Tammy Dunmyre in a news release.

“We know that having a good education is one of those key social determinates of health that helps ensure that children become healthy, successful adults,” said Allison Davenport, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania in a press release. “Efforts by the Bridge Educational Foundation give kids the resources they need to get off to a great start and have access to the educational opportunities needed to reach their full potential. We are so fortunate to partner with Bridge again on this important initiative.”

“Waste Management has a long history of supporting education. This investment helps ensure the future of our communities by providing students with the opportunity to reach their full potential. As members of the community, we believe it is our duty to set a high standard of corporate citizenship. The Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program in Pennsylvania helps us do this by supporting (those) who will become our future community leaders,” stated Erika Young representing Waste Management, in a press release.

“The EITC Program is a successful tool for both companies like Braskem, UnitedHealthcare Amber Woods and Waste Management and schools. Through these generous donations, the schools are able to build upon important programs for the benefit of students and families,” said Senator Fontana in a press release.

“St. Benedict the Moor School provides students with an alternative schooling option and well-rounded education, but unfortunately not all families are able to afford the tuition cost,” state Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, said in a news release. “Thankfully, through the generous scholarship donations from the Bridge Educational Foundation through the support of others, more students are able to attend the Moor School and those of their choice. I can’t thank these organizations enough for investing in our children.”

