Steve Harvey Morning Show to be removed from WAMO lineup—The Breakfast Club begins, Oct. 22

The New Pittsburgh Courier has learned that as of Monday, Oct. 22, the Steve Harvey Morning Show will no longer air on WAMO-FM (100.1, 107.3).

Station management/ownership has decided to replace the Steve Harvey Morning Show with The Breakfast Club, a popular hip-hop lifestyle-oriented show featuring personalities Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy. The show will air weekday mornings from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“It’s our goal at WAMO to keep things fresh, new, and bring excitement to the City of Pittsburgh.

The Breakfast Club is the number one hip-hop radio show in the country,” Louis Wingfield, WAMO Operations Manager, told the New Pittsburgh Courier in an exclusive interview, Oct. 16.

“It would only be right if we add this…to give Pittsburgh something to be excited about. Aside from the controversy, they bring so much light to what’s going on in our culture.”

Harvey’s show, a nationally-syndicated morning entity with, among others, Shirley Strawberry, Nephew Tommy and J. Anthony Brown as co-hosts, had aired on WAMO 106.7 FM from September 2006 until the station’s closure in 2009.

When Martz Communications owner Tim Martz launched WAMO (660 AM, 100.1 FM) in 2011, Harvey’s show was not part of the original lineup in favor of the Rickey Smiley Morning Show.

But eventually, Harvey’s show returned to the lineup, though the music played during Harvey’s show is geared toward a more Urban Adult audience. WAMO’s hip-hop format is played at all other times except for Sunday mornings and evenings.

“Steve Harvey was not canceled because they did anything wrong at all,” Wingfield told the Courier. “We have truly enjoyed our partnership with Steve Harvey. It’s just a matter of changing things up. We don’t like to stay the same and keep doing things exactly the same. We are confident that the City of Pittsburgh will truly enjoy The Breakfast Club.”

Other changes at WAMO include the removal of the “Sweat Hotel” show, hosted by R&B singer Keith Sweat, which aired Sundays from 7 p.m. to midnight, playing slow jams. In its place is “Sunday Night Slow Jams with R-Dub,” from 8 p.m. to midnight. “The Quiet Storm” slow jams show with R-Dub will air Monday to Thursday nights from 10 p.m. to midnight.

WAMO has also introduced a new program director, Jonathan Steele, known on-air as DJ Miracle. He will be WAMO’s new afternoon personality from 3 to 7 p.m.

“Mr. Steele has a dynamic personality, and passion for radio that make him a joy to be around,” station owner Martz said in a press release. “It is my belief that, working side by side with Jamal (Woodson, WAMO general manager) and his team in Pittsburgh, he will bring WAMO 100 to new heights.”

Portia Foxx is on air from 10 a.m. to noon weekdays, followed by LaKeisha “Ki Ki” Brown from noon to 3 p.m.

Brown was a New Pittsburgh Courier “Woman of Excellence” in 2018, honored during an Oct. 12 reception at the Wyndham Hotel.

Mike Dean, a Perry Traditional Academy graduate, hosts the evening show from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. weeknights.

