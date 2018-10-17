‘Queen talk’: Pittsburgh Black women and girls describe how they navigate the world

“They are forced into either conforming or they are pushed out of the settings they happen to be in.”

“Sometimes it’s a struggle when people just don’t understand my culture.”

“There’s not a certain archetype of what a Black girl is like. A Black girl can be, like, so many things.”

For two days in September, PublicSource attended the 2018 Gwen’s Girls Black Girl Equity Summit. Black girls in middle schools and high schools from around the Pittsburgh region met to create guiding principles that will help prevent or even abolish discrimination and oppression of Black girls in Allegheny County.

