New Pittsburgh Courier’s Church Circuit Calendar

BEULAH BAPTIST PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 19-21—Come celebrate the ninth pastoral anniversary of Pastor Katrina Organ, beginning Oct. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at the church, 201 Chalfont St, with the One Night Revival, featuring Bishop Michael Golphin St. of Deliverance Baptist Church. On Oct. 20, Prayer, Praise and Pastries will occur at 10 a.m. Then on Sunday, Oct. 21, it’s Pastor Organ’s ninth anniversary service, at 10 a.m. There will be a guest preacher, followed by dinner after the service. For more information, call 412-431-3320.

CARRONE PASTORAL ANNIVERSARY

OCTOBER 21—Carrone Baptist Church, 7119 Frankstown Ave., will celebrate the Sixth Year Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Alonzo Murphy Jr. There will be a 10:30 a.m. service led by Rev. Dr. J. Van Alfred Winsett. At 1 p.m., there will be a Ministry Tribute and Dinner. At 4 p.m., there will be an afternoon service led by Rev. B. DeNeice Welch of Bidwell St. United Presbyterian Church. The theme for the day is, “A Man With Ordered Steps.” All are invited. For more information, call 412-687-1819.

CHRISTIAN ARTS EXTRAVAGANZA

NOVEMBER 3—The Bidwell Presbyterian Church will present a Christian Arts Extravaganza on at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the church, 1025 Liverpool St. The program will feature a play, the comedy, “Deacon Willie’s Last Will & Testament.” Also, mime, praise dance, poetry, and music by the sensational “Voices for Christ.” Tickets are $20, and $10 students/seniors. For more information or tickets, call 412-231-4663.

