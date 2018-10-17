Legal Notices 10-17-18

Request for

Qualifications

The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) recently issued a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for Certified Assessment Centers.

•An Applicants’ Conference will be held on Monday, October 22, 2018, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The conference is not mandatory but those interested in attending must RSVP by Friday, October 19, 2018.

•Letter of Interest Due Date: 4 p.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018

•Proposal Due Date: 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

For more details and submission information, visit:

www.alleghenycounty.us/Human-Services/Resources/Doing-Business/Solicitations-(RFP/RFQ/RFI).aspx.

Marc Cherna

Director

Allegheny County Department

of Human Services

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY SANITARY AUTHORITY

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority (ALCOSAN) is accepting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications from Professional Engineering Firms who wish to be considered for the following:

Engineering Design Services for the

New East Headworks (S-430) October 16, 2018

Interested firms shall submit eight (8) bound paper copies and one electronic copy, either on CD or memory stick, in a sealed envelope plainly marked:

Statement of Qualifications for Engineering Design Services for New East Headworks

Allegheny County Sanitary

Authority, 3300 Preble Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15233 Attention: Suzanne Thomas

An Informational Meeting will be held at 2:00 pm on October 24, 2018, at the ALCOSAN Auditorium at 3300 Preble Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233 to present and clarify the goals and purpose of the Request for Qualifications. All questions should be submitted, in writing, to Suzanne Thomas at Suzanne.thomas@alcosan.org.

ALCOSAN intends to award the services to one lead firm to perform all of the services. All submittals must be received no later than 2:00 PM on November 13, 2018 at the ALCOSAN Contracts Department. Please allow time to process through security. If the documents are sent via courier, it is Consultant’s responsibility to ensure the documents have been received. Late submittals will not be considered and will be returned unopened. Additional information and instructions may be obtained by visiting:

http://www.alcosan.org/Business

Opportunities/RFQsRFPs/ta bid /182/Default.aspx

ALCOSAN encourages businesses owned and operated by minorities, disadvantaged, service disabled and women’s business enterprises to submit qualification statements or to participate as subcontractors or suppliers to the selected Firm. The Firm selected shall be required to utilize minority, disadvantaged, service disabled and women’s business enterprises to the fullest extent possible. The goals of the ALCOSAN’s Minority and Women Business Policy are listed on the ALCOSAN website at www.alcosan.org.

Kimberly Kennedy, PE

Director of Engineering and Construction

Notice for Publication

In the Court of Common Pleas of Allegheny County, Orphans’ Court Division, Estate of Kevin Warner, deceased, Case No. 6024 of 2018: Notice is hereby given that on October 1, 2018, a Petition was filed by Frederick Warner, to terminate the interests of the heirs and devisees of Kevin Warner, deceased, in the real estate located at 118 Grandview Avenue, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, and determine that fee simple title is in the Petitioner. If no exceptions to the Petition are filed within 30 days, Petitioner will seek an Order adjudging that the deceased’s interest to the property title is in himself.

