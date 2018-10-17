Employment Opportunities 10-17-18

California University

of Pennsylvania

Multiple Faculty Positions

California University of Pennsylvania invites applications for the faculty positions below, to begin August 2019. A comprehensive regional institution and a member of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, California University is a diverse, caring and scholarly learning community dedicated to excellence in teacher preparation, liberal arts, science and technology, and professional studies. The University enrolls approximately 7,300 students in graduate and undergraduate programs taught by 278 full-time faculty members. Visit www.calu.edu for more information about California University of Pennsylvania.

Tenure-Track Positions

Clinical Counseling Psychologist

Computer Science/

Computer Information Systems

Cybersecurity/Computer Science

Invertebrate Zoologist

Nursing

Social Work

Sociology

Speech-Language Pathologist

Strategic Management

Full Time Temporary Position

Frederick Douglass Institute

Visiting Scholar

To Apply: Applications are accepted online only at https://careers.calu.edu/. Physical resumes are not accepted.

Veterans claiming preference should submit a copy of their DD214 to the Office of Social Equity, 250 University Ave., Box 9, California, PA 15419.

Integrity, Civility and Responsibility

are the official core values of

California University of Pennsylvania, an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Digital Communications Specialist

Port Authority is seeking a Digital Communications Specialist to support and promote Port Authority services and accomplishments with digital tools, including but not limited to the Authority’s website and social media platforms. Under general direction, the Digital Communications Specialist will be responsible for executing the digital vision and strategy of the Public Relations Department and Chief Executive Officer by developing and executing content that meets Port Authority goals.

Essential Functions:

•Plans, develops and executes integrated social media programs under the direction of the Public Relations Manager. Using best practices and techniques to increase Port Authority’s visibility, presence and interaction with its customers, audiences, and social communities/followers; maintains and monitors social media platforms utilizing social media tools (i.e., Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc.) and responds to inquiries using these tools.

•Writes original copy of web, social media postings, and related marketing pieces, optimized for web readability, reading level, audience and search engines.

•Collaborates on web communication strategies and solutions related to digital marketing and public relations.

Job requirements include:

•Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Public Relations, Communications, Marketing or related field from an accredited school. Directly related experience may be substituted for education on a year-for-year basis.

•Minimum of three (3) years of experience in corporate/government communications or website design and internet publishing experience in corporate communications, public relations/advertising agency or related environment.

•Minimum of three (3) years of experience of significant involvement in the use of social media preferably at a fast-paced agency or in an in-house creative setting.

•Demonstrated ability in the use of Windows, Microsoft Word, Excel and Power Point.

•Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing.

•Ability to manage time and workload effectively, which includes, planning, organizing and prioritizing with attention to detail.

•Valid PA driver’s license.

Preferred attributes:

•Experience using a Content Management System such as EpiServer.

We offer a comprehensive compensation and benefits package. Interested candidates should forward a cover letter (with salary requirements) and resume to:

Danielle Jacobson

Employment Department

345 Sixth Avenue, 3rd Floor

Pittsburgh, PA 15222-2527

DJacobson@portauthority.org

EOE

Development Services Coordinator

Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting is an independent, locally owned, community-supported public media organization and is Pittsburgh’s NPR News station, 90.5 WESA and 91.3 WYEP, Pittsburgh’s Adult Alternative Music. PCBC is seeking an experienced Development Services Coordinator to join its team. This position is responsible for database management, gift processing, clerical support and general customer service. For complete job description and to apply, go to: pittsburghcommunitybroadcasting.org/ and follow the employment link. Please no phone calls. PCBC is an Equal Opportunity Employer and actively seeks diversity in its workforce.

