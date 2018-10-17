Bids and Proposals 10-17-18

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

PROJECT BASED VOUCHER PROGRAM 2018 PHASE II

RFP #125-32-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Project Based Voucher Program 2018 Phase II

RFP #125-32-18

The documents will be available no later than October 10, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 10:00 A.M., October 31, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street

2nd Floor Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

October 18, 2018

10:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA

October 11, 2018

The Office of the County Controller of Allegheny County, in conjunction with Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Contract Awards Room; 7th Floor; Commonwealth Keystone Building; 400 North Street; Harrisburg, PA 17120 will receive bids through ECMS or a diskette delivered to the aforementioned address until 11:00 A.M. prevailing local time, Thursday, November 1, 2018. Bids will be opened through ECMS at approximately 11:00 a.m. and can be viewed publicly in the Contract Awards Room, for the following:

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

16th St Bridge Preservation

City of Pittsburgh

COUNTY PROJECT NO. AL05-1312

FEDERAL PROJECT NO. X111-941

MPMS NO.: 95796

THIS PROJECT WILL BE BID THROUGH PENNDOT ECMS

As a prospective bidder, please note the following general Project data regarding: PreBid Information, Bidding Requirements, and Contract Conditions. See the Project Manual and Drawings(Proposal Report) for detailed information, responsibilities and instructions.

PREBID INFORMATION: View the Project Manual and Drawings(PROPOSAL REPORT) on the PennDOT ECMS website (http://www.dot14.state.pa.us/ECMS) or in Room 504, County Office Building, 542 Forbes Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

BIDDING REQUIREMENTS: THIS PROJECT REQUIRES PREQUALIFICATION OF BIDDERS, INCLUDING SUBCONTRACTORS, AS SPECIFIED IN SECTION 102.01 OF COMMONWEALTH OF PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION SPECIFICATIONS 2011 (PUBLICATION 408) ON THIS PROJECT. ALL QUESTIONS MUST BE SUBMITTED THROUGH ECMS AND IF NEEDED ADDENDA WILL BE ISSUED ELECTRONICALLY. INSTRUCTION TO BIDDERS WILL BE PROVIDED IN THE PROPOSAL REPORT WHICH CAN BE VIEWED THROUGH ECMS.

SUBMIT YOUR BID USING ECMS OR MAIL A DISKETTE TO THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION, CONTRACT AWARDS ROOM.

CONTRACT CONDITIONS: U.S. Department of Labor minimum salaries and wages apply to this Project.

The County Manager reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The County of Allegheny, in accordance with the Davis Bacon Act and other Federal Labor Standards Provisions; Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21 Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the County of Allegheny issued pursuant to such Act; Executive Order 11246; Section 3 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1968; Section 109 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1974; and Executive Order 11625 (Utilization of Minority Business Enterprises), hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract pursuant to this Advertisement, the County will afford disadvantaged business enterprises full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and the County will not discriminate against disadvantaged business enterprises on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award. It is a condition of the bidding process/contract that responsive bidders/contractors shall follow the disadvantaged business enterprise procedures in the Bidding and Contracting Documents.

Chelsa Wagner

CONTROLLER

COUNTY OF ALLEGHENY

LEGAL ADVERTISEMENT

Port Authority of Allegheny County

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL NO. 18-07

Port Authority of Allegheny County is requesting proposals for the performance of the following service:

MOBILE TICKETING APPLICATION AND SUPPORTING SERVICES

The work under the proposed Agreement consists of furnishing Authority with a fully implemented, managed, and hosted account-based Mobile Ticketing Application System (MTAS). The required Contract Services includes, but are not limited to: designing, building, operating, maintaining, supporting and improving the MTAS. The Agreement will be for a three (3) year period with option to extend the term of the Agreement up to an additional two (2) years at the sole discretion of Authority.

A copy of the RFP will be available on or after October 15, 2018, and can be obtained by registering at the Port Authority ebusiness website: http://ebusiness.portauthority.org and following the directions listed on the website. Please note that Proposers must register under the ebusiness Professional Services categories of PSITS – Pro-Information Technology and/ or PSSC – Pro Software Consulting for this RFP. Proposers may also register in other categories for any future RFPs issued by Port Authority. If you have specific questions regarding this RFP, please contact Melissa Dunbar at (412) 566-5286 or MDunbar@PortAuthority.org.

An Information Meeting for interested parties will be held at 9:30 a.m., prevailing time, October 22, 2018 in the Fifth Floor Board Room of Port Authority of Allegheny County’s downtown offices, 345 Sixth Avenue to answer any questions regarding this RFP.

Hard copy proposals must be both delivered to, and time stamped by a representative of the Purchasing and Materials Management Department at or before 2:00 p.m., prevailing time, November 16, 2018 at the Purchasing and Materials Management Department, Port Authority of Allegheny County, 345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, 15222-2527. Proposals received or time stamped in the Purchasing and Materials Management Department after the advertised time for the submission of proposals shall be non-responsive and therefore ineligible for award. Each Proposer shall be solely responsible for assuring that its proposal is timely received and time stamped in accordance with the requirements herein.

This Contract Services may be funded, in part, by, and subject to certain requirements of, the County of Allegheny and the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The proposal process and the performance of the requested services will be in accordance with all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations.

Port Authority of Allegheny County, in compliance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, as may be amended, require that certified Diverse Businesses (“DBs”) have the maximum opportunity to participate in the performance of contracts and subcontracts for these Contract Services. In this regard, all Proposers shall make good faith efforts in accordance with 74 Pa.C.S. § 303, to ensure that DBs have the maximum opportunity to compete for and perform contracts. Proposers shall also not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, age, disability, national origin, sexual origin, gender identity or status as a parent in the award and performance of contracts for these Contract Services.

Port Authority of Allegheny County reserves the right to reject any or all proposals.

OFFICIAL ADVERTISEMENT

THE BOARD OF PUBLIC EDUCATION

of the

SCHOOL DISTRICT OF PITTSBURGH

Sealed proposals shall be deposited at the Administration Building, Room 251, 341 South Bellefield Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15213, on November 6, 2018, until 2:00 P.M., local prevailing time for:

Service Contracts for the following:

– Masonry

– Roofing

– General

– Security Systems

– Plumbing

– Fire Hoses and Extinguishers

– Concrete

Project Manual and Drawings will be available for purchase on October 15, 2018 at Modern Reproductions (412-488-7700), 127 McKean Street, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15219 between 9:00 A.M. and 4:00 P.M. The cost of the Project Manual Documents is non-refundable. Project details and dates are described in each project manual.

NOTICE TO BIDDERS

The Sports & Exhibition Authority (SEA) will receive sealed bids for the project identified below. The contract for this work will be with the SEA. Inquiries regarding the bidding should be made to the SEA, 171 10th Street, 2nd Floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, Attn: Kevin Mielcarek, Email: kmielcarek@pittsburghcc.com, Telephone: 412-325-6167. Bid Packages may be obtained after the date identified below through Accu-Copy at 724-935-7055. Additional information on the project can be found on Accu-Copy’s website: https://planroom.accu-copy.com/public.php.

This Advertisement applies to the following Bid Package:

Project: David L. Lawrence Convention Center (DLLCC)

Bid Package Name: Exterior Concrete Repairs and Caulking

Bid Package Available: Oct. 10, 2018

Approximate Value: $40,000

Time/Date/Location for Pre-Bid Meeting: 9:30 AM, Oct. 16, 2018

Time/Date/Location for Bid: 2:00 PM, Oct. 29, 2018, DLLCC, 1000 Ft. Duquesne Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15222

HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PITTSBURGH

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP) FOR

PROJECT BASED VOUCHER PROGRAM & GAP FINANCING FOR MIXED-FINANCE

DEVELOPMENTS 2018

RFP #600-33-18

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh (HACP) hereby request proposals from qualified Firms or Individuals capable of providing the following service(s):

Project Based Voucher Program & Gap Financing for Mixed-

Finance Developments 2018

RFP #600-33-18

The documents will be available no later than October 15, 2018 and signed, sealed proposals will be accepted until 11:00 A.M., November 2, 2018 at which time they will be Time and Date Stamped at 100 Ross Street, 2nd Floor, Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

Parties or individuals interested may obtain information from:

Mr. Kim Detrick – Procurement Director/Chief Contracting Officer

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

2nd Floor, Suite 200

100 Ross Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

412-456-5116, Option 1

or by visiting the Business Opportunities section of www.hacp.org

A pre bid meeting will be held:

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

Procurement Department

100 Ross Street,

2nd Fl. Conference Room

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

October 24, 2018

11:00 A.M.

The Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh strongly encourages certified minority business enterprises and women business enterprises to respond to this solicitation.

HACP’s has revised their website. As part of those revisions, vendors must now register and log-in, in order to view and download IFB/RFPs documentation.

Caster D. Binion, Executive Director

Housing Authority of the City of Pittsburgh

HACP conducts business in accordance with all federal, state, and local civil rights laws, including but not limited to Title VII, the Fair Housing Act, Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Americans with Disabilities Act, The PA Human Relations Act, etc. and does not discriminate against any individuals protected by these statutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sealed bid proposals are hereby solicited for the Community College of Allegheny County, 800 Allegheny Avenue, Pittsburgh PA 15233 (412.237.3020) on the following items:

Bid Proposal No. 1030 – Printing Community Education Schedules

Proposals will be received at the Purchasing Department until 2:00 P.M. Prevailing Time on Tuesday, October 30, 2018.

The CCAC Purchasing Department is now publishing all bids via the CCAC website at https://www.ccac.edu/Bid-RFP_Opportunities.aspx. It will be each vendor’s responsibility to monitor the bid activity within the given website (“Bid and RFP Opportunities”) and ensure compliance with all applicable bid documents inclusive of any issued addenda. Failure to incorporate any applicable addenda in the final submittal may result in the rejection of your bid.

The Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

The Community College of Allegheny County is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer and encourages bids from Minority/Disadvantaged owned businesses.

PORT AUTHORITY OF

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

Electronic Proposals will be received online at the Port Authority of Allegheny County’s Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.port

authority.org).

Proposals/bid submittals will be due 11:00 AM on October 26, 2018 and will be read at 11:15 AM., the same day, at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222-2527), for the following:

Electronic Proposal – Ebusiness website (http://ebusiness.portauthority.org)

B180851A Bus Batteries

B180952A Janitorial Supplies-General

B180953A Janitorial Supplies-Cleaning Products

B180956A Wheel Flange Lubrication Sticks-LRV

Paper Proposal – Documents are available for the following item at Port Authority’s

Main Offices

345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor,

Pittsburgh Pennsylvania 15222-2527

B180955A Leasing & Servicing of Coach Tires

No bidder may withdraw a submitted Proposal for a period of 75 days after the scheduled time for opening of the sealed bids.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on each of the above items at 10:00am October 10, 2018 at Port Authority’s Heinz location (345 Sixth Avenue, Third Floor, Pittsburgh, PA). Attendance at this meeting is not mandatory, but is strongly encouraged. Questions regarding any of the above bids will not be entertained by the Port Authority within 48 hours of the scheduled bid opening.

These contracts may be subject to a financial assistance contract between Port Authority of Allegheny County and the United States Department of Transportation. The Contractor will be required to comply with all applicable Equal Employment Opportunity laws and regulations.

Contractor is responsible for expenses related to acquiring a performance bond and insurance where applicable. All items are to be FOB delivered unless otherwise specified. Costs for delivery, bond, and insurance shall be included in bidder’s proposal pricing.

Port Authority of Allegheny County hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively insure that in regard to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprise will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, or national origin in consideration for an award.

The Board of Port Authority reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

