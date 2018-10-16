Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Melania spokeswoman calls for boycott of T.I. over video

0 reads
Leave a comment

today
Melania Trump

In this June 21, 2018, file photo, First lady Melania Trump arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., wearing a jacket that reads “I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” after visiting a children’s center in McAllen, Texas. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — A Melania Trump spokeswoman is asking people to boycott Atlanta rapper T.I. because of his promotional album video that shows a woman resembling the first lady stripping in the oval office.

WXIA-TV reports that Trump’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, tweeted Saturday asking how the video was acceptable.

Those tweets follow T.I. posting on Instagram that he was done working with rapper Kanye West, who is a President Donald Trump supporter.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close