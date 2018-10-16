He’s young, he’s Black and he’s the best quarterback in the NFL

I can’t remember the last time a Black quarterback was tops at his position but welcome to the future. Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes II is the real deal and perhaps the best in the league. And he’s only 23. Name it, Mahomes has it from the mobility to the cannon arm to the ability to read and dissect defenses.

I know it’s cliché to give the title to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers but I’ll buy a ticket to watch Mahomes. The kid is ahead of his years and past the “prospect” stage; he’s the top flight star at a grown man’s position. Coming out in the 2017 draft, the latest prodigy at signal caller wasn’t hyped up like the Baker Mayfields or Sam Darnolds of this summer’s draft but longtime head coach Andy Reid saw enough in Mahomes coming out of Texas Tech that it was enough to send longtime Chiefs signal caller Alex Smith packing in a trade to Washington.

A Sunday night duel with Brady only highlighted how talented Mahomes really is despite a 43-40 defeat. Going into Foxboro in a nationally televised game and dropping 350 passing yards and four touchdowns are numbers Peyton Manning could barely crack during those Brady/Manning battles. I get that critics may not want to say it, but it’s true: Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league.

