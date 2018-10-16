Michael Coard, Esquire can be followed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. His “Radio Courtroom” show can be heard on WURD96.1-FM. And his “TV Courtroom” show can be seen on PhillyCam/Verizon/Comcast.

http://www.phillytrib.com/commentary/coard-non-voting-blacks-commit-suicidal-lynchings/article_56ec855d-8975-545f-b24c-a9a73990b53e.html