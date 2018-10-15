The Welfare Party has played Blacks since 1936! (Oct. 10)

At 20 years of age I was attempting to decide which political party I would register with. Those persons who were registered Republican would state Abraham Lincoln had freed the slaves so we should always be Republican. Those who were registered Democrat would insist that I register Democrat, because the messiah, Franklin D. Roosevelt, took control of the country when it was in the throes of a depression and saved colored folks by creating the welfare for coloreds.

I made the choice of registering Republican and was active for the next 20 years or more. I recall at every polling place there was a portrait of the late president Franklin D. Roosevelt. But the overwhelming majority of current voters did not know who he was. I also recall when Allegheny County ordered all of the portraits to be removed.

The Democratic Party has done a masterful job of owning and controlling the Black vote over the years. Of all the ethnic voters that make up the Democratic Party, Blacks have been the most loyal and predictable. Black Democrats really fooled them in the 1995 Allegheny County election when we voted for the Allegheny County Republican commissioners, Larry Dunn and Bob Cramner. A perfect example was the last presidential election; the Democratic candidate, Hillary Clinton, had counted the Black vote before she had won the primary, but it did not materialize.

I recall an incident that took place many years ago, when I lived down the Hill. I happened to drive by a house around the corner and I saw the constables evicting a family. I pulled over and inquired from the constables what was happening. They replied, “We are just doing our job,” and then said it’s too bad because he has a wife and three kids, but you know the magistrate, you can call before it’s too late.

Upon calling I was informed if I was willing to come in the next day and pay the back rent, the eviction would be postponed, and the next morning I paid it. The young man thanked me and said, “If I ever am able I will pay you back,” and I simply said, “Don’t worry, just take care of your family.”

A couple of years ago I was running for a local office and asked the same young man for his vote. His reply was, “Are you a Democrat or Republican?” I stated Republican and he responded he could not vote for a Republican. Yes, they did an unbelievable job on us.

It is more apparent in the year of 2018 that those who are referred to as leftist or liberals or just regular Democrats have unbelievable influence over those whom contend they represent BLACK CONSTITUENTS.

(Louis “Hop” Kendrick is a contributor to the New Pittsburgh Courier.)

Like us at https://www.facebook.com/pages/New-Pittsburgh-Courier/143866755628836?ref=hl

Follow @NewPghCourier on Twitter https://twitter.com/NewPghCourier

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier: