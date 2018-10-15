Metro
Pizza deliveryman slain in daytime East Liberty robbery

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a pizza deliveryman was shot and killed during a daytime robbery in Pittsburgh.

Police say the 59-year-old man who worked for a Domino’s nearby was killed just after getting out of his car with two pizzas apparently ordered to an apartment building in the East Liberty neighborhood.

Police spokesman Chris Togneri says a witness reported hearing a man yell “Give me your money! Give me your money!” and then a gunshot shortly before 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The body of the victim, whose name wasn’t released, was found on the sidewalk in front of the apartment building, a pizza box and pizza delivery bag on the sidewalk next to him. The suspect fled and police don’t know if the victim was robbed.

