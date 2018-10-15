Business
Home > Business

Inclusionary zoning could help Pittsburgh generate more affordable housing, but progress has taken years

2 reads
Leave a comment
A cement truck passes by Foundry 41 at 41st and Willow streets in Lawrenceville. (Photo by John Altdorfer/PublicSource)

During the past five years, campaign pledges and task forces aimed at boosting affordable housing in Pittsburgh have pointed to the need for an inclusionary zoning [IZ] policy.
More than 800 jurisdictions across the country have implemented IZ policies.

So, what is IZ? How is Pittsburgh implementing it? And will the policy tool ease housing costs for low-income Pittsburghers?

READ MORE AT:

https://www.publicsource.org/inclusionary-zoning-could-help-pittsburgh-generate-more-affordable-housing-but-progress-has-taken-years/

 

Also On New Pittsburgh Courier:
Red Carpet Rundown: 2016 Oscars
17 photos
comments – add yours


×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Get It On Your Doorstep
Most Popular
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close