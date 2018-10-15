During the past five years, campaign pledges and task forces aimed at boosting affordable housing in Pittsburgh have pointed to the need for an inclusionary zoning [IZ] policy.

More than 800 jurisdictions across the country have implemented IZ policies. So, what is IZ? How is Pittsburgh implementing it? And will the policy tool ease housing costs for low-income Pittsburghers? READ MORE AT: https://www.publicsource.org/inclusionary-zoning-could-help-pittsburgh-generate-more-affordable-housing-but-progress-has-taken-years/

