Black girls are left out of national debate on sexual violence

Britney Brinkman, an associate professor at Point Park University, for a portrait. (Photo by Kat Procyk/PublicSource)
Editor’s Note: As journalists, we spend a lot of time talking with officials and community members and distilling it into stories that explore important issues of our time. But we realize that sometimes it is just more powerful to hear it straight from the source. This is one of those times.With the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States, I am left fighting a sense of helplessness and despair. Many Americans hoped that Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony, alleging the judge had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, would impact the confirmation process.Instead, survivors around the nation were sent the message: “We don’t believe you. And even if we did, your experience doesn’t matter.”
I didn’t watch the hearings live. I spent the day at the Gwen’s Girls Equity Summit, focusing on ways to eradicate the inequities Black girls experience in educational, health care, juvenile justice and child welfare settings. While Dr. Ford was forced to share the gruesome details of her past traumatic experience, I was paying witness to brave Black girls speaking out about their experiences of sexual violence today.
Despite the fact that the #MeToo campaign was founded by Tarana Burke, a Black woman activist, this anti-sexual violence campaign has largely overlooked the sexual harassment of Black girls in K-12 schools.