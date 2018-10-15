Black girls are left out of national debate on sexual violence

With the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court of the United States, I am left fighting a sense of helplessness and despair. Many Americans hoped that Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony, alleging the judge had sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers, would impact the confirmation process.Instead, survivors around the nation were sent the message: “We don’t believe you. And even if we did, your experience doesn’t matter.”

I didn’t watch the hearings live. I spent the day at the Gwen’s Girls Equity Summit, focusing on ways to eradicate the inequities Black girls experience in educational, health care, juvenile justice and child welfare settings. While Dr. Ford was forced to share the gruesome details of her past traumatic experience, I was paying witness to brave Black girls speaking out about their experiences of sexual violence today.

These courageous Black girls told stories of being groped in hallways, catcalled inside and outside of school and being suspended for not conforming to sexist and racist dress codes. They talked about not being believed or supported when they tell adults about sexual violence. And they know that they are treated differently than their white peers. One 17-year-old Black girl said, “In this country, women are one step behind. And Black women are three steps behind.”

Despite the fact that the #MeToo campaign was founded by Tarana Burke, a Black woman activist, this anti-sexual violence campaign has largely overlooked the sexual harassment of Black girls in K-12 schools.

