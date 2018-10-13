Former United States Secretary of Health and Human Services and founding Dean and President Emeritus of Morehouse School of Medicine (MSM) Louis W. Sullivan, M.D., will address senior healthcare at an upcoming AARP Chapter event. The AARP Southwest Fulton Chapter 3793 will host the event on November 13 from 1-3 p.m. at Hoosier Memorial United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

Dr. Sullivan will entertain questions from the audience following his remarks, and MSM will offer free blood pressure screenings and answer questions regarding health promotion and disease and injury prevention.

Seating is limited for this event. To attend, RSVP by November 1, 2018 to eandmgrimes@bellsouth.net.

Former U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary to Address Atlanta AARP Chapter was originally published on atlantadailyworld.com

