Candace ‘The NRA Protected Black People From The KKK’ Owens Challenged Bakari Sellers To A Debate

Soulless and sunken.

The fraudulent Candace Owens (you know, the talking head who was just anti-Trump two years ago) is hosting a summit to recruit young Black folks to the sunken place, titled Turning Point USA’s Young Black Leadership Summit. Speakers include herself, Ben Carson and the anti-Black Stacey Dash. In trying to get attention, she “challenged” CNN commentator Bakari Sellers to debate her at the summit.

Owens wrote to Sellers on Twitter, “Bakari- I am hosting a summit with 300+ young black conservatives in DC this month. I would like to offer you 10,000$ to debate one of us ‘token negroes’ publicly, for charity.You’re soooooo educated.”

Sellers responded with, “Oh Candace, bless your heart. Kanye is what happens when negroes don’t read. He actually admittedly chooses not to. We could have a conversation about anti-intellectualism, CJ reform or any topic I covered last night, but your Trump talking points might not be well equipped.” He also added, “Write you check to the @NAACP_LDF , and meet me on any HBCU campus in the country (that’s Historically Black College or University).”

Candace then whined and asked why did she have to go to an HBCU.

This is clearly a publicity stunt for Owens, just like her even being a Trump supporter is a publicity stunt. Let’s not forget, Owens will say anything to make her Fox News base happy. She is foolish and known for saying the NRA is “the nation’s oldest civil rights organization” and was founded “to train Black Americans to use guns to defend themselves against the Ku Klux Klan, a Democrat terrorist group.”

Yep, not all skinfolk are kinfolk.

